Family and friends march to remember Prince Albert’s Danielle Dobersheck

Danielle Dobersheck was a good friend, a loving mother, and a tireless advocate for those affected by domestic violence.

Her family, friends, and former co-workers worked to keep those facts front and centre on Monday as the man accused of murdering her went on trial in Melfort.

“Danielle’s history and upbringing gave her the passion to help others in domestic violent situations,” family friend Daslow Aizelasi wrote in an email to the Daily Herald. “She always wanted to go into a helping field. She found that when she was volunteer at the La Ronge hospital. It helped her see what she wanted to do in life.”

Dobersheck’s friends and supporters gathered for a March for Justice at the Melfort Court of King’s Bench Monday morning. Inside, the prosecution began presenting their case against Cody Chubey, Dobersheck’s ex-partner and the man accused of murdering her.

Dobersheck was killed in the early hours of March 10, 2024 in Melfort. The RCMP were called to the scene at around 4:45 a.m. following reports of a disturbance. They arrived to find Dobersheck badly injured. EMS declared her dead at the scene.

Chubey, who was 35 at the time, was arrested at the scene and charged with second degree murder.

Aizelasi wrote that Dobersheck’s death shocked the community. She touched countless individuals with her compassion and dedication through her work at North East Outreach and Support Services (NEOSS), he wrote, and was committed to making a lasting difference.

He said many of Dobersheck’s friends and family feel angry and frustrated heading into the start of the trial.

“The longevity of waiting for the trial has created profound sadness, (and) grief that won’t go away,” Aizelasi wrote. “The long delay has created a lot of post traumatic symptoms like lack of sleep, too much sleep, nightmares, (and) has created distrust of the criminal justice system due to the wait.”

Dobersheck graduated from high school in Prince Albert, and eventually moved to Melfort to work with NEOSS. Aizelasi wrote that she was a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, but also had close family ties with James Smith Cree Nation through her mother, and Little Red River First Nation through her grandmother.

Aizelasi wrote that Dobersheck grew up in a broken home where both her parents struggled with alcohol and drug addictions, but was determined to provide a loving and caring environment for her three children. She was also determined to help other women do the same.

The evening she died, Dobersheck held one last FaceTime conversation with her aunt, Tysha Mirasty, where she talked about how excited she was to see her daughter begin ballet classes, and be at a concert with some friends.

“Tysha said Danielle had a very unique laugh,” Aizelasi wrote. “What she loved most about her was that she was down to earth.”

Monday’s March for Justice was the first of two events family and friends have now that the trial has started. They’ll be in Prince Albert on Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil in front of the Court of King’s Bench.

Aizelasi wrote that the vigil is open to anyone who was impacted by Dobersheck’s death, or who has suffered from the murder or disappearance of a loved one. The vigil will begin at 7 p.m.

“Danielle leaves behind three children, along with countless individuals whose lives she touched through her compassion and dedication,” Aizelasi wrote. “She was deeply loved by her family and community.”

Dobersheck’s co-workers at the NEOSS also offered their support on Monday. Executive Director Joan Bear and Outreach Manager Tracy Zwozdesky remembered Dobersheck for her “laughter, love, and kindness” while working with NEOSS.

“I still remember when we first heard of this horrible tragedy,” Bear said in a statement posted to the Sexual Assault Services Saskatchewan Facebook page. “Staff were overcome with shock, and we were hit very hard by this tragic murder. The violence must stop.”

“She is much more than a statistic, she was a mother, daughter, sister, friend, co-worker and her life mattered,” Zwozdesky added.

Both women encouraged anyone who is finding Dobersheck’s death difficult to connect with local support services, or speak with a trusted friend or professional.