Fall CHIF joint infrastructure funding applications open for Saskatchewan communities and organizations

Sheila Bautz, Special to the Herald

The Government of Saskatchewan opened applications for the Canadian Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) for all provincial communities and organizations.

Eligible communities and organizations throughout the province are encouraged to submit applications to the CHIF Provincial-Territorial (PT) Stream until noon on Friday, November 28, 2025.

In March, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan finalized the 10-year long term agreement for CHIF. Under the CHIF program, the Government of Canada is providing $187.9 million and the Government of Saskatchewan is allotting $155 million for capital infrastructure projects. The projects address and remedy important housing-enabling infrastructure priorities related to water issues. The projects must demonstrate a dedication to new construction, rehabilitation or for expansion projects, including for hybrid and natural infrastructure.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committing more than $155 million towards this program to add additional options towards affordability for all residents of our province,” said Eric Schmalz, the Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations. “The Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund offers additional options to deliver on this promise by enabling communities to thrive. Our government continues to make Saskatchewan a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

The cost sharing between the federal and provincial governments includes a federal contribution of 40 per cent and a provincial contribution of 33.33 per cent for a majority of the projects. There are two exceptions to the cost sharing. Indigenous applications will receive up to 100 per cent of the cost for vital water-related infrastructure, pending previous agreements with the federal government while the provincial government’s contribution is capped at 25 per cent. For-profit Private Sector project applications are allocated funding of up to 25 per cent from the federal government no funding available from the province of Saskatchewan for those projects.

“Strong communities start with strong infrastructure. By investing in critical systems like drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater management, this agreement lays the foundation for sustainable growth and more housing across Saskatchewan,” said The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada. “Through this partnership, we’re making sure that communities have the infrastructure they need to support families today and into the future.”

Eligible CHIF Indigenous applicants include a variety of qualifying political and business sector areas. Indigenous governments and governing bodies include band councils. Band councils must be defined within the meaning of Section 2 of the Indian Act. First Nation, Inuit and Métis governments or authorities who are established in a Self-Government Agreement are eligible to apply for CHIF. As well, First Nation, Inuit and Métis governments or authorities in a Comprehensive Land Claim Agreement between His Majesty the King that has been approved, given effect and declared valid by federal legislation are eligible to apply.

In addition, the eligibility for capital infrastructure projects applications extends to First Nation, Inuit or Métis governments that are established by or under federal, territorial or provincial legislation incorporating a governance structure. As well, Indigenous not-for-profit organizations whose central mandate is to improve Indigenous outcomes and Indigenous development corporations can make an application.

Other non-Indigenous eligible CHIF applicants include a variety of government and public sectors, including the provincial government. Municipal governments that qualify must be established under, or by, a provincial or territorial statue. Applications from the public sector body are expected to meet the specified requirements for their category.

“Infrastructure investments are key to fostering sustainable growth in our communities,” said Schmalz. “The Government of Saskatchewan is actively engaging with partners and stakeholders in continuing to provide a foundation for building a strong, safe and secure Saskatchewan. CHIF will be instrumental in enhancing Saskatchewan’s development and we strongly urge eligible applicants to apply.”

Additional eligible capital infrastructure projects applications include incorporated not-for-profit organizations and the for-profit private-sectors. For-profit private-sectors must be working with an eligible government sector, public sector or Indigenous applicant.

“Families in Saskatchewan deserve to live and work in communities with reliable and modern infrastructure,” said Buckley Belanger, Member of the House of Commons and Secretary of State Rural Development. “By working with our partners to improve critical systems like drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste management, we are helping communities strengthen services and support more housing for the future.”

The Government of Canada stipulates that all provinces and territories involved in the combined $5 billion investment through the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) across the country for the CHIF program, must finalize the agreements and commit to the key housing-enabling conditions to receive the allocated funds. The HICC program includes two funding steams, which are the Direct Delivery stream and the Provincial-Territorial agreement stream (PT).

The Direct Delivery stream delivers $1 billion over eight years directly to the recipients to address vital infrastructure needs, and to create more housing. At least 10 per cent of the funding must be dedicated to Indigenous-led projects and recipients. This is due to the federal government’s commitment to honour their prior agreements with Indigenous communities. The Government of Canada is committed to do so through a recognition of the distinctive nature of housing and infrastructure needs in Indigenous communities, which are often remote. The vital requirement for reliability and access to clean drinking water, for instance, are also under CHIF Direct Delivery by the federal government to support current and future populations.

Through the PT agreement stream, HICC is providing $5 billion over a decade. This application — which is due by November 28, 2025 — has an expectation from the Government of Canada for Indigenous projects to be given due consideration in each province and territory across the nation.

Along with the capital infrastructure projects, planning projects are also eligible for applications. Eligible planning projects include studies, plans, design work, engineering reports and feasibility studies. Applications for various assessments include housing needs, risk, climate and environmental impact assessments. Planning projects must support a potential future capital project that is eligible under CHIF.

The Government of Saskatchewan is accepting one planning and one capital application per CHIF intake from eligible candidates. Regional projects involving two or more communities can submit one application per CHIF intake and will not count toward the participating applicant’s application limit.

For complete eligibility requirements on CHIF, the Government of Saskatchewan encourages all provincial communities and organizations to visit the Government of Saskatchewan CHIF page on-line.