Fahlman now facing murder charge in relation to Weyburn highway shooting

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

Chris Fahlman now faces a charge of second-degree murder in relation to a fatal highway shooting near Weyburn in September.

The victim, Tanya Myers, was a passenger in one of two vehicles that were struck by bullets while travelling along Highway 39 near Weyburn on Sept. 12, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

The Regina man was initially charged with manslaughter, careless use of a firearm, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside.

New charges filed with the court include second-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

During a brief appearance by Fahlman in Regina provincial court Thursday, it was indicated the earlier charges brought against him were stayed. A number of names were also removed from a previous non-contact order.

The shooting incident shocked the community of Weyburn, Mayor Jeff Richards said at the time.

Before Fahlman’s arrest, Myers’ family issued a statement through the police.

“Please grow a conscience and take responsibility for your actions. Tanya deserves justice and her family deserves answers,” said the family’s statement, read out by RCMP Supt. Joshua Graham during a virtual news conference in September.

“Tanya was an amazing energy healer and animal lover with a special fondness for cats,” Graham read from the statement.

“We are all in shock and disbelief, and the loss of Tanya leaves a giant gaping hole in our lives and her cats lives, who are also wondering where their mom has gone. She did not have anything to do with the way she left us.”

Information about how police came to arrest and charge Fahlman has not been released publicly.

It is anticipated that Fahlman will next appear in Weyburn court at a later date.

bharder@postmedia.com