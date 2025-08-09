Face painting brings colour and smiles to a rainy day at the PA Exhibition

Navleen Kaur is bringing color to the Prince Albert Exhibition this week, one painted butterfly, flower, and a superhero mask at a time.

Originally from Punjab, India, Kaur has lived in Canada for six years and made Prince Albert her home three years ago. A permanent resident, she works at Hope’s Home daycare, where her face-painting journey began.

“It started when I was working in a daycare,” she recalled. “I painted kids’ faces there, and then a parent asked me to do a birthday party. I started last year, and it really took off this year.”

Her booth has quickly become a popular stop at the fairgrounds. Superhero designs are a top pick for boys, while flower and princess themes are favorites among girls.

What she enjoys most is seeing the children’s reactions when they look in the mirror.

“They actually turn into a butterfly or a unicorn,” she said with a smile. “That’s what excites me the most.”

Friday brought steady rain, leaving the grounds wet and the crowds smaller, but Kaur kept her spirits high. “It’s my third day, and it’s raining.

“It’s not a very good day for putting my booth outside, but I’m enjoying the nature and rain,” she said. “People talk about it not being safe, but I feel like it’s pretty safe to be out here.”

For now, Kaur sees face painting as a hobby rather than a full-time business. Her long-term goal is to pursue pediatric nursing, but the art has opened unexpected doors.

“Being at the exhibition helps me connect with people. Some even recognize me from other events and come here just to get their face painted by me,” she said.

Those returning faces are a highlight for her.

“When kids I’ve painted before, whether at past events or from the daycare and childcare programs I’ve worked in, come back and say, ‘I know you,’ that’s one of the best moments,” she said.

Kaur says living in Canada has given her “the wings to fly as high as I want,” offering freedom, choices, and opportunities. Being part of the exhibition, she says, is a way to support the local community while also growing her own creative skills.

She will be at the exhibition through Sunday and encourages residents to come out, rain or shine, to enjoy the festivities and support local vendors. “It’s not as bad as people talk about,” she said. “It’s pretty cool, and we enjoy meeting new people.”