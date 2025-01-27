Extra juice: Christensen lifts Raiders to overtime win over Blades

After a shootout loss in Regina on Saturday night, the Prince Albert Raiders bounced back in a big way with a 4-3 overtime win over the Saskatoon Blades to close out a three-in-three weekend.

Raider interim head coach Ryan McDonald says Prince Albert got contributions all across the lineup.

“It was a great response game tonight by our guys. It was just a great team effort all across the board. Just a fantastic job of managing pucks in the neutral zone and making sure we are above and slowing them down. The guys dug in and they worked hard.”

After a scoreless first period, Saskatoon would draw first blood at the 6:36 mark of the middle frame. Just seconds into a power play, Rowan Calvert would find the back of the net for the 17th time this season to give Saskatoon the early lead. Tyler Parr and Grayden Siepmman assisted on the play.

Prince Albert would answer back at the 9:00 mark. After a Raider power play expired, the puck would come loose to Justice Christensen who would wire home his 14th goal of the season to knot up the score at 1-1. Ty Meunier and Brayden Dube assisted on the play.

Saskatoon would regain the lead 3:27 into the third period as Rowan Calvert would strike for the second time in the contest on the power play. Parr and Tanner Scott assisted on the goal.

Tomas Mrsic would tie the game with his 150th career WHL point, coming on his 28th goal of the season. On a 2-on-1 rush alongside Brayden Dube, the St. Louis Blues prospect would beat Even Gardner gloveside with a wrist shot at the 9:41 mark. Dube had the lone helper on the play.

Riley Boychuk would give Prince Albert their lead of the contest with his ninth goal of the season at the 11:45 mark. The shot from the 16-year-old forward would be partially blocked by a Saskatoon stick and take a bounce in front of Gardner, before going over the shoulder of the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect. Jackson Kostiuk and Daxon Rudolph assisted on the play.

With the assist, Rudolph extended his point streak to 12 games. That is the longest point streak by a rookie in the WHL this season. Entering play, Rudolph was tied with Kamloops Blazer forward Tommy Lafreniere for the longest rookie point streak.

Saskatoon would tie the game less then three minutes later as Tyler Parr would tip a Grayden Siepmann point shot past Hildebrand for his 17th goal of the season. Scott had the secondary assist.

Overtime would be needed to determine a winner and the Raiders would get the last laugh. Justice Christensen would bury the overtime winner at the 3:31 mark. Harrison Lodewyk and Rilen Kovacevic assisted on the play.

Christensen would earn first star honours in the game with two goals and also participating in a fight in the first period.

McDonald says Christensen made all the plays he needed to in the winning effort.

“It’s definitely a great game by Justice. He’s making sure he’s on the right side of pucks, being physical and he gets into that altercation there. Just getting pucks off his stick fast and making good calm, simple plays.”

Max Hildebrand made 33 saves to earn the win for the Raiders. Evan Gardner made 24 stops for Saskatoon.

Prince Albert returns to action on Wednesday night when they host the Regina Pats. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

