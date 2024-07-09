Explosive devices’ found in rural mailboxes are fireworks: Saskatoon RCMP

RCMP said no injuries have been reported in connection with the explosions.

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

More than a half-dozen explosive devices detonated and damaged mailboxes in a neighbourhood community just outside Saskatoon city limits.

Saskatoon RCMP received a report on Sunday that multiple mailboxes near Sunset Estates in the RM of Blucher “were broken into and suspicious objects left in them,” police said in a news release on Monday.

Investigating officers determined that one of the mailboxes had been damaged by an explosive device.

Then, on Monday around 9:50 a.m., Saskatoon RCMP received a separate report about an explosive device in a mailbox on Rural Road 3040 in the RM of Corman Park. Police determined that seven explosive devices were placed in mailboxes in the area, six of which detonated and damaged the mailboxes.

RCMP said no injuries have been reported in connection with the explosions.

The explosive disposal unit is assisting with the investigation.

RCMP are urging people not to handle any suspicious or unknown devices found in any mailboxes, and to instead contact police.

In a subsequent news release, RCMP said the devices were determined to be “modified” fireworks.

“Two additional damaged mailboxes have now been located,” the release said.

The mailboxes involved are east of Saskatoon in the RM of Blucher and in the RM of Corman Park between Highways 16 and 5, she release said.

“The fireworks will not detonate, and thus are not a threat, unless they are lit,” it added.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 310-RCMP or report anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.