Expert says Sask. leader’s debate unlikely to have swayed many voters

Alec Salloum and Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

Debate night has come and gone and it likely didn’t sway too many Saskatchewan voters from one camp to another, according to both a political scientist and those who followed along in a Regina bar.

There were a few zingers during the back and forth between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck, but at the debate’s close, the two participants were reticent to stake a claim to victory.

“If there is a winner tonight, it would be Saskatchewan people, because they had a better opportunity to understand the platforms,” Moe told a room full of reporters Wednesday night after the one and only debate ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.

Similarly, Beck said “people watch the debate because they want to hear what the leaders have to say” and “I don’t think that there’s anything to be gained from being hyper divisive or just simply being mad at each other.”

Her party did later take to social media to claim she won the debate.

Two different visions of leadership were on display Wednesday, and according to University of Saskatchewan political studies professor Daniel Westlake, those platforms were effectively communicated by the candidates.

To his mind, both the parties have been proactive in getting its message out, generating headlines and getting eyes on their policies.

“If you tuned into the debate and hadn’t been following the elections that closely, there’s probably a fair bit to be learned,” he said in an interview Thursday. For everyone else, there was a considerable rehashing of points that have already been made throughout the campaign period so far.

During the debate, Moe made mention of the federal NDP and the supply-and-confidence agreement that kept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government in power.

“What did you say to (federal NDP Leader) Jagmeet Singh?” asked Moe during the debate.

“Mr. Moe, we’re in a provincial debate right now,” Beck responded. “I’ve been very clear when it comes to any federal leader, doesn’t matter the political stripe. If there are programs that are put forward that stand to benefit people in this province, I will be at that table making sure we get the best deal possible.”

Beck has also been clear that the Saskatchewan NDP is opposed to carbon pricing and the federal carbon tax.

Westlake said the conjuring of a federal bogeyman does tend to play well in Saskatchewan and has been a touchstone tactic for almost every prairie premier at some time or another.

“It’s not surprising to see a centre right Western prairie party do this,” he said.

One thing the NDP and Beck have going for them is a 17-year record to poke holes in, while the Sask. Party has to go back almost two decades to past NDP governments, Westlake argued. As cost of living across Canada continues to rise, there is an ability for the NDP to tie that to Sask. Party rule, he also noted.

On the matter of fiscal record, Westlake questioned the efficacy of the two candidates battling over budgets and numbers. When it comes to things like groceries or access to services, voters are far more cognizant of changes or strains than they are of debt and deficit at a provincial level. Now, that can change quickly if there are concerns about repercussions like bankruptcy or defaulting.

But right now, health care and education are the top issues on people’s minds.

“When those issues are on the table, because they are so front and centre for people in their lives, they do tend to overwhelm a discussion about budgets and finance,” said Westlake.

As the leaders sparred Wednesday, a full room of political watchers at Malty National Brewing Corp. tuned in to a livestream.

“There’s too much talking about each other instead of talking about what they actually have planned,” said Mooky McGuinty after the hour-long program ended.

“We’re in a really bad way, and we’re ranking lowest of all the provinces on many issues, very critical issues and bantering about which party did what the last time is a waste of my time.”

For McGuinty, those issues are health-care pressures and having the needed supports in education to help students with complex needs.

Asked if the debate swayed her vote at all, she gestured to her unadorned but very orange sweater and said: “not really.”

Cecilia Rands says she tuned into the debate already decided — for the NDP — and the way the night progressed did little to change her mind.

“Even as a biased voter, I think Beck did better. She sounded more composed,” Rands said. “One thing I found really frustrating from Scott Moe is that this isn’t about the federal government. He kept hammering on about Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh, but that’s not what we’re here to talk about.”

Neither Hayden Schutz nor Rose Mansbridge were swayed either. Both felt the answers given by the two leaders were a rehash of campaigning already done, with little new offered.

“It didn’t feel like anyone said anything else,” said Mansbridge.

alsalloum@postmedia.com