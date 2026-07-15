Experimental music live at The Spice Trail

Allinesik and Bone Crate took the stage performing experimental beats, sound and music at The Spice Trail at 9:00p.m. on Friday, June 10.

Brandon Metz from Allinesik and Donavon Schlamko, also known as Donny Crashbones, from Bone Crate are both promoting new albums.

“I enjoy touring and doing music live, I feel that it’s such a rich way to experience music. It’s different than streaming or listening online, it’s just such a unique experience bringing people together,” said Brandon Metz from Allinesik.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 16, I’ve gotten better over the years. I’ve got over certain personal things, (and) it helped me a lot actually. It was mostly just for fun, then people actually started enjoying what I was doing,” said Donny Crashbones from Bone Crate.

Donny Crashbones grew up in Saskatoon, and through his love of punk rock and skateboarding, met people from the Prince Albert music scene.

Crashbones said his first show was performed in Prince Albert and is excited to see the scene slowly making a comeback.

“I love this place. Even if not a lot of people come out to the show, it’s nice to see at least someone trying,” said Crashbones when asked about he feels about playing at The Spice Trail.

Crashbones explained he makes a variety of music, such as hip hop, composed music, and noise music.

“Noise music is typically music that is not melodic, it’s the application of sound. It’s playing with different frequencies and textures, so textures over melody,” describes Metz.

Brandon Metz from Allinesik considers his music to be a combination of noise and ambient music.

Metz orginates from Regina, and has been touring his new album, “Trans Canada Noiseway” for two years.

Allinesik has travelled across the country on the Trans Canada Highway, touring from Victoria, British Columbia, to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Last year’s tour of Trans Canada Noiseway had 16 dates, and this year’s tour consists of 23 dates.

Allinesik will be heading east from Prince Albert, with Winnipeg as his next stop, on Thursday, July 16.

“I’m really happy to see that someone is here putting on more experimental or different types of sounds here. So it’s really nice to see, and I’m excited to play here for the first time,” express Metz, when asked how he feels about performing at The Spice Trail.

Both artists shared that their music is largely inspired by mental health, and is made for people who may be struggling with their own mental health.

“It’s really deep emotional and it’s very therapeutic in a way,” expressed Crashbones, while talking about the subject matter of his music.

Crashbones explained some of his music touches on domestic violence and abuse.

He goes on further to explain that his music is for people who may struggle with mental health, or people who may feel outcasted and in the dark.

Metz shared that his album, Trans Canada Noiseway was inspired by the experience of travelling on the Trans Canada Highway, and also his experience being shortly hospitalized along the way.

“The two main parts of the project, the beauty, (and) softness of the landscape, and the harshness of spending time in the hospital,” expressed Metz.

The Trans Canada Noiseway can be found on bandcamp.com under the artist name Allinesik, where it is free to download.

Crashbones explained that new content will be coming soon, as well as an album with a new member joining Bone Crate.

Bone Crate’s noise music can be found also on bandcamp.com in relationship with other artists under the artist name Bury Your Friends Records.

Crashbones hip-hop beats and other music can be currently found on youtube.com under the artist name Bone Crate Beats.

Bone Crate’s music will be coming out soon on Spotify and other platforms.