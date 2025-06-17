Expansion of the Graduate Retention Program rebate for post-secondary graduates

Sheila Bautz

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Daily Herald

Convocation ceremonies for Saskatchewan post-secondary scholars are a prairie province celebration. To retain scholars in the province, the Saskatchewan government pays a large Graduate Retention Program (GRP) rebate. Post-secondary graduates from previous years will also qualify to receive a retroactive GRP rebate.

“Congratulations to all post-secondary students graduating this spring,” said Ken Cheveldayoff, the Minister of Advanced Education. “The high-quality education they have received at Saskatchewan institutions has set these graduates up for success, ensuring a bright future for them, their communities and the province.”

Cheveldayoff said the Government of Saskatchewan considers post-secondary graduates essential to the continued success of Saskatchewan’s growing economy. More than 10,000 Saskatchewan scholars will receive their certificates and diplomas from universities, federated, affiliated and regional colleges, technical institutes and private vocation schools this year. The province has pledged to support graduates from higher learning institutions through several programs.

The programs extend beyond graduate rebates to include rural and remote healthcare provider incentives for employment retention, along with student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance. Post-secondary education graduates who had their tuition paid for by a third party, such as by a parent or a First Nations Band, still qualify for the rebate.

As a result, the Government of Saskatchewan has increased the Graduate Retention Program funding by 20 per cent this year. The GRP rebate now offers up to $24,000 in tax credits to graduates who stay in Saskatchewan to work after completing their studies.

“Saskatchewan is a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Cheveldayoff. “I encourage all of these grads to build their careers, and lives, right here at home.”

Upon application to graduate from a post-secondary education program, Saskatchewan graduates automatically become eligible for the GRP. Most educational institutions apply for the GRP on a scholar’s behalf. If a scholar’s institution does not apply on their behalf or is from a jurisdiction outside the province of Saskatchewan, the student needs to apply directly to the Ministry of Advanced Education.

The financial amount received in a rebate is based on the certificate, diploma or degree attained and the amount of tuition paid over the full course of the graduate’s studies. If a graduate applicant has multiple credentials, they may be eligible to receive the GRP rebate for each credential, but it must not exceed their lifetime limit. For instance, scholars may be able to apply for a maximum tuition rebate of $3,600 for a one-year certificate and a maximum tuition rebate of $24,000 for a four-year undergraduate degree.

Master’s and PhD degrees are not eligible for the GRP rebate. However, students who have attended a post-secondary school and graduated within the last seven years can apply for the rebate.

The Graduate Retention Program provides a certificate that needs to be presented when students file their annual income tax in Saskatchewan. The rebate comes in the form of a tax credit to reduce the applicant’s provincial income tax. The rebate exists over a seven-year period with the first four years granting 10 per cent of the tax credit each year. In the final three years, the GDP rebate increases to 20 per cent per year.

Saskatchewan’s economy is strengthening and presenting opportunities for careers in various sectors. The Saskatchewan government considers that graduates offer talent and workforce innovation.

As a result, the Government of Saskatchewan encourages people to remain in the province to assist with contributing to helping with Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan, the Labour Market Strategy, and the Health Human Resources Action Plan, which will assist with making them a success. Other avenues potential scholars and convocated graduates in Saskatchewan can explore are the Student Loan Forgiveness Programs, Rural and Remote Incentives, Student Loan Repayment Assistance and the Saskatchewan Job market.