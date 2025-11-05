Expanded Evergreen Artisans Market returns on Friday and Saturday

The 2025 Prince Albert Council for the Arts Evergreen Artisan Market Show comes alive this week at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre and the Mann Art Gallery.

The event runs on Friday from 4 – 9pm with Sip & Shop to enjoy an evening of wine, local food, and live music as you browse unique handmade creations in a warm and festive atmosphere. It continues with Family Day on Saturday, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where families can enjoy a creative day together with family art activities and hands-on crafts in the Education Studio at the Mann Art Gallery.

Evergreen Artisan Market coordinator Vicki Gauthier said this year’s show will be a bit bigger than last years. She expects close to 60 artists—an increase of 10 from the year before.

“People can expect a little bit more this year,” she said. “We have a few more vendors than we’ve had in the past. I would say the amount of vendors that are wanting to participate in Evergreen has gone up the last couple of years, so we’ve been able to expand a little bit.”

The list of artists in attendance includes jewelers, Metis beaders, woodworkers, visual artists, and the Prince Albert Pottery Guild, among others.

Gauthier said the great selection of local artists ensures the market always remains popular. She also said it’s just a fun place to stop by.

““I think people are really going to enjoy the atmosphere. In Prince Albert, it sort of kicks off the Christmas shopping season. It’s just a really great place to come have a glass of wine, grab something to eat, come with your friends, and just see all of the other (artists).”

Gauthier said the main stage of the E.A. Rawlinson Centre will also come alive with the sounds of live local performances and the aromas of delicious food with a variety of local food vendors serving up mouth-watering meals, baked goods, and warm seasonal treats while you shop and explore.

“Evergreen Artisan Market is more than a market it is an experience for all your senses from savoury snacks to sweet indulgences, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

The Evergreen Artisan Market has been a Prince Albert staple for more than four decades. Gauthier said it’s taken hard work by many people to make it a success.

“We’ve got a solid volunteer base that helps out both behind the scenes, and for the two days of the market as well,” she said.

Admission is $5. Kids 12 and under can get in for free. Funds raised at the event go towards supporting exhibitions at the John V. Hicks Gallery in the Margo Fournier Arts Centre. It also provides funding for the Open Arts Studio, and Winter Festival and High School Juried Art Show scholarships.

—with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald