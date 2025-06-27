Exhibition Association confirms opposition to shelter site near fairgrounds

Arjun Pillai



The Prince Albert Exhibition Association has confirmed it is unanimously opposed to the city’s decision to approve the conditional sale of land at 650 Exhibition Drive for a permanent emergency shelter.

In an interview with the Daily Herald, Exhibition Association president Shaun Harris said the board was not consulted prior to the June 24 council meeting and was not permitted to address council during the vote.

“We are against the permanent shelter being built in our area,” Harris said. “We’ve never been on board with the permanent shelter in our area.”

Harris added that the association continues to face challenges with insurance coverage, which he said are partly tied to the shelter’s proximity. He confirmed that the organization has been granted a 30-day extension by its insurance provider and is working to secure long-term coverage.

“We’ve had concerns from user groups, our neighbours, and stakeholders in our area since that place came to be five years ago,” Harris said.

He said further comments will be shared publicly after a series of meetings with city officials, but confirmed that events like the summer fair and rentals are moving forward as planned.

The Daily Herald asked the city to explain why the Exhibition Association was not permitted to speak at the June 24 council meeting.

According to City Clerk Terry Mercier, the association’s correspondence was received, but the Agenda Review Working Group, which includes the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, City Manager, and City Clerk, determined that the appropriate time for public comment would be during the development permit stage, not the land sale stage.

“They’re definitely not being denied an opportunity to speak,” said Mercier. “The time to speak about this would be during the development permit.”

She said the association’s correspondence will be included when the development permit comes forward, which is expected at either the July 21 or August 25 council meeting.

“We generally never say no,” Mercier said. “We just determine when and how it fits best on the agenda.”

Councillor Bryce Laewetz, who opposed the motion, said his concerns centred on the shelter’s location and unresolved insurance issues involving the Exhibition Association.

“The exhibition informed us that they are at risk of losing their insurance coverage,” Laewetz told the Daily Herald. “They’re currently working with the city to try to mitigate that, but until a concrete solution is in place, that doesn’t change my view.”

He added that he was disappointed the association was not allowed to speak during the council meeting.

“When the topic of discussion is based around the permanent shelter, I think those conversations should be allowed to happen,” he said.

Laewetz said he would support pausing the project until the insurance issue is fully resolved.

“There’s always an opportunity to take a step back to make sure that we are making decisions based on fact and all the information we can get,” he said.

The Daily Herald attempted to reach Mayor Bill Powalinski and City Manager Sherry Person for comment, but neither was available before publication.

The motion to sell the land passed by majority vote. Some councillors, including Lawetz, expressed concerns about the location and the lack of stakeholder consultation. The shelter project is being led by Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and is expected to replace the temporary facility currently operating on Exhibition Grounds.