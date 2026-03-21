Executive committee to review Central Avenue redesign

Prince Albert’s executive committee will consider a new direction for the Central Avenue streetscape project when it meets Monday, March 23, at 4 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

The report on the agenda outlines a shift from the earlier one-way concept toward a two-way traffic design for Central Avenue between River Street and 15th Street in the downtown area.

Under the updated proposal, the downtown corridor would include two-way traffic and parallel parking on both sides, except in front of City Hall and the University of Saskatchewan campus. A public plaza is also planned between those two buildings, along with upgraded features such as lighting, trees, street furniture, and other amenities.

The change marks a shift from the concept that followed the 2018 Central Avenue Streetscape Development Master Plan, which had focused on a one-way street with angled parking on one side and wider sidewalks.

Administration is recommending the revised design, saying it would improve access and make the downtown easier to navigate while still maintaining a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Central Avenue serves as a key downtown corridor, with the report highlighting its role in transit movement, business access, and overall mobility.

The report highlights several expected benefits, including better access to businesses on both sides of the street, improved transit movement, clearer wayfinding, and better access for emergency and service vehicles. The design is also intended to allow more flexibility for events and day-to-day use throughout the year.

The project is also tied to the condition of downtown infrastructure. Much of the underground system is more than 110 years old, and administration notes that delaying upgrades could increase both costs and the risk of failure.

The discussion also connects to earlier calls from the council for a broader city-wide beautification plan to guide future budget decisions and improve key areas across Prince Albert.

The executive committee meeting is a step in the approval process. Administration is recommending the proposal be forwarded to the regular city council for consideration at its April 20th meeting. Approval would also allow the city to move ahead with a request for proposals for detailed design work and continued communication planning.

The first phase of the project, expected to run through 2026 and 2027, would focus on engagement, technical work, and detailed drawings. The report estimates that phase at $1 million, with funding to come from a combination of general funds, reserves, roadway and utility budgets.

Construction is expected to follow in a later phase, currently projected between 2028 and 2030, depending on final design and funding decisions.

The report also notes that the change in direction may raise concerns from those who supported the earlier design. Administration states the updated approach is intended to balance downtown revitalization goals with practicality and long-term maintenance.

In addition to the Central Avenue item, the agenda includes a STARS donation and information request and a commercial property assessment review.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca