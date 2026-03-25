Executive committee advances Central Avenue redesign after lengthy debate

Prince Albert’s executive committee moved the Central Avenue redesign forward Monday after a lengthy debate that showed both continuing concern and growing momentum behind one of the city’s biggest downtown projects.

At the heart of the discussion was the administration’s recommendation to shift the design toward two-way traffic, parallel parking on both sides, slightly wider sidewalks, and updated surface features, while continuing work toward long-needed underground infrastructure renewal.

Acting Director of Community Development Micheal Nelson said the city has reached a point where the work can no longer be put off.

“Central Avenue is the historic and economic heart of our downtown, and much of its underground infrastructure is more than 110 years old. Regardless of the surface design, this infrastructure renewal is critical and can no longer be deferred,” Nelson said.

He said the project offers a rare chance to do more than replace old pipes and utilities.

“This project represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to replace aging services. Will also reimagining how Central Avenue looks, functions, and feels for the residents, businesses, and visitors to our city.”

Administration argued the revised concept keeps the broader goal of a pedestrian-friendly downtown while giving the city a more flexible and workable design to build from. Nelson said the updated plan is meant to respond to concerns that the project has lingered too long without visible progress.

“To move this project forward responsibly, administration is proposing a design update that responds to those concerns while maintaining the overall goal of a pedestrian-friendly downtown,” he said.

City officials also framed the two-way concept as the most practical option to advance into the next stage. Capital Project Manager Evan Hastings said it is the closest to the current layout and the least costly of the available approaches.

“In this case, doing two-way, two-lane traffic with parallel parking. That’s the most similar to what we have right now, and it definitely would be the cheapest option of the bunch.”

Hastings also pointed to benefits beyond cost.

“The two-way traffic, it provides a lot of benefits to the city, one being way finding, one being business access, and one being the possibility of adding two way transit, basically to go north and south on Central Avenue,” he said.”It just makes it a lot more user-friendly, easier to drive through, and easier for the city to complete operations.”

Even with that support, several councillors said they wanted the public, especially downtown businesses, to hear more about why administration is now recommending a different traffic pattern than the one-way concept that emerged from the 2018 process.

Coun. Tony Head said he was concerned about changing direction without more recent feedback.

“I worry that by changing this design, we’re telling residents, you know, those consultations didn’t mean anything in 2018 because we’re going this way, because this is, this is the way. It’s cheaper for us. But that’s not necessarily what everybody wanted.”

Coun. Daniel Brown remained opposed, questioning both the timeline and the cost.

“I don’t know what’s taken this thing eight years to move on.”

He later added, “I’m not in favor of the whole streetscape idea and the money right now, because financially, we can’t afford it.”

Brown moved to have the report received as information and filed, which would have stopped the item there, but that motion was defeated 8-1.

Supporters of moving ahead said the city’s aging infrastructure and long-stated downtown goals make further delay hard to justify. Coun. Darren Solomon said the city should finally move beyond concepts.

“We know there’s infrastructure that needs to be addressed, and it’s been kicked down the road for the last eight years, for sure,” Solomon said.

The infrastructure issue also came up in a public safety context. Coun. Dawn Kilmer asked about the Salvation Army fire;, Fire Chief Kris Olsen said aging mains in older parts of the city can reduce flow capacity. Deputy Director of Public Works Time Earing added that while the water plant can meet demand, the main limitation is now the aging pipe network in the ground.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky also backed the project, saying the risk of waiting is too high.

“We can’t delay this for the simple fact that if a disaster, I’ll call it a disaster, occurs, then what’s going to happen is it’s going to cost us more money.”

After that, committee returned to the main motion. Coun. Blake Edwards introduced an amendment requiring the administrationto hold a public consultation meeting on the proposed two-way traffic before the matter goes to council.

“I do believe in a consultation. I’m not saying a vote for the public, but I’m saying that we could host a meeting and show why we’ve done this, and show the design.” Edwards said.

The amended motion then passed 8-1, keeping the project moving while opening the door to more public explanation before the next council decision.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca