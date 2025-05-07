Ex-SaskPower employee flagged for $23k in non-business-related purchases on company cards

Regina Leader-Post Staff

A former SaskPower employee has agreed to repay more than $23,000 in charges on company cards for non-business-related transactions.

The incident was noted in the most recent quarterly report on losses of public money, released by the Government of Saskatchewan on Monday.

“A corporate procurement card and a fuel card were used for nonbusiness related purchases,” said the report, which notes a total of $23,761.36 was charged to the cards between Nov. 1, 2023 and Oct. 22, 2024.

“The person responsible is no longer working at SaskPower.”

An internal audit was done to investigate the incident and recommendations were made to “improve processes,” according to the report, which added that SaskPower management is “currently developing corrective actions.”

A second SaskPower employee is on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into $3,184.83 in non-business-related charges to a corporate procurement card.

The charges were made between March 1, 2023 and April 1, 2024 and the investigation is ongoing.

The quarterly report covers government ministries and Crown corporations for the period of Jan. 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025.