Everett takes series stranglehold with emotional Game 4 win

It’s officially backs against the wall season for the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Everett Silvertips took a 3-1 series lead in the WHL final with a 5-2 win at the Art Hauser Centre on Wednesday night.

Raider head coach Ryan McDonald says he liked the effort from his group in Game 4.

“Our guys played hard right till the end. I really liked our effort and liked our compete. Consistency at times, needed to make sure it was there. I really liked our push, liked our urgency and desperation as we continued to settle into the game and got to our push in the second period and created some o zone chaos and some havoc.”

Julius Miettinen opened the scoring just 32 seconds in as the Seattle Kraken prospect buried his 14th goal of the playoffs. Matias Vanhanen and Landon DuPont provided the helpers.

In his first game since Game 2 of the conference final, Brandon Gorzynski brought the Raiders within one with his fifth goal of the playoffs at the 9:53 mark of the second period. Matyas Man and Linden Burrett provided the helpers

Everett would regain the lead at the 18:43 mark as Rylan Gould deposited his sixth goal of the playoffs on the power play, sliding a puck underneath the outstretched right pad of Michal Orsulak. Miettinen and DuPont had the assists on the play.

Carter Bear doubled the Silvertip lead with a power play marker of his own at the 4:24 mark for his seventh goal of the playoffs. Brek Liske had the only assist

Justice Christensen pulled Prince Albert within one just over two minutes later with his third goal of the series and fourth of the playoffs. Daxon Rudolph had the only assist.

Controversy was the word of the day for the third period. Prince Albert had two potential game tying goals waved off on consecutive shifts.

The first one came when Aiden Oiring tried to stuff one past the pad of Anders Miller. After a sea of bodies scrambled in front of the net, the puck popped out to Benett Kelly in the slot and the 17-year-old defencemen found the back of the net, but the officials had blown the whistle nullifying the goal.

Riley Boychuk also appeared to tie the game, but the goal was waved off due to the net popping off its moorings. Evan Smith was in a netfront battle with a Silvertip player causing both players to make contact with Miller.

McDonald says it was a tough break for the Raiders to have both tallies taken off the board.

“For us, we got to control what you can control and ultimately, I have really no comment on what he might have seen from behind the net and unfortunate that the whistle went as quick as it did and the puck was on our stick. But again, that’s hockey and you have to move on from it and look for your next opportunity.”

The Raiders had another tough break in the defensive zone after two players blew tires in the defensive zone. Zackary Shantz picked up the lost puck and found Shea Busch and the Florida Panthers prospect made no mistake for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Everett would ice the game with an empty net goal from Matias Vanhanen.

Silvertip head coach Steve Hamilton says his team was able to keep their composure throughout the night.

“That was a grind. You can bend, you can’t break. Our guys got some timely offense, got some great goaltending, some pretty key penalty kills. Probably the difference in the game.

Game 5 is scheduled for Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.