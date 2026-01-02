Ever wondered what It takes to get on stage? Vestor the Rescue Dog shows how

Prince Albert audiences are invited to an evening of laughter, heart, and community connection as Chokecherry Productions prepares to stage its debut production, Vestor the Rescue Dog, later this month.

Written by local playwright Hank Ethier, Vestor the Rescue Dog follows the story of a stray dog who helps people find their way out of difficult situations. While the play is lighthearted and often funny, Ethier said it also explores deeper themes of compassion, burnout, and the nature of helping others.

“Vestor is very much like emergency workers or caregivers who give and give until it starts to wear them down,” Ethier said. “He tells himself he’s done rescuing people, but it’s in his nature. He keeps helping anyway.”

Chokecherry Productions was formed with the goal of welcoming newcomers into theatre, and that approach is reflected both onstage and behind the scenes. That cast includes performers appearing on stage for the first time alongside more experienced actors, while the production is co-directed by Either and Aldrich Georget, who is directing his first play.

“It’s really played out well in rehearsals,” Ethier said. “The cast has been supportive, patient, and willing to bring ideas forward. The experienced performers helped shape their characters, and the newer performers really stepped into the process.”

Rehearsals have been held inside the library auditorium, a setup Ethier said made a major difference for the cast. Because the stage space is limited, the production team built a removable false wall to allow performers to enter and exit from both sides of the stage.

“The library has been extremely supportive,” Ethier said. “Being able to rehearse in the same space where we perform helped everything come together.”

The evening will also feature opening performances ahead of the play. A young ballet dancer named London Grimard will perform a solo choreographed by her professional ballet instructor Gillian Horn from Ballet ‘N’ All That Jazz Dance Studios, while musician Theo Enchanh will open the show with live music.

In addition to the performance, the SPCA will host raffles and a silent auction, with items including a quilt, a souvenir box, and a dog bed.

Ethier said the goal is to offer audiences a full evening of entertainment in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

“It’s a fun night,” he said. “It’s a short play, but we’ve added opening acts, raffles, and a silent auction. There’s lots going on, and it all supports a good cause.”

Looking ahead, Ethier said Chokecherry Productions is already planning its next project, a community variety show scheduled for May, which will raise funds to help replace seating in the library auditorium.

For now, he hopes audiences come with an open mind and leave having enjoyed both the humor and heart of the story.

“I’m hoping people have a good laugh,” Ethier said. “But also that they notice some of the smaller moments and connections the cast brings to the stage.”

The one-act play will run on Thursday, Jan. 15, and Friday, Jan. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, with all proceeds going to support the Prince Albert SPCA.

