Ever wanted to act? Step into the spotlight with “Vestor the Rescue Dog”

Prince Albert residents with an interest in theatre will have a chance to step into the spotlight next week as Chokecherry Productions hosts auditions for its debut play: Vestor the Rescue Dog.

Open auditions are set for Monday, Aug. 25, and Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Prince Albert Public Library auditorium. No prior experience is required, and organizers say anyone curious about performing is welcome.

“Because it’s a one-act play, the demand on a person isn’t as harsh as a three-act play.” explained organizer and playwright Hank Ethier.

“This gives someone who’s always thought of being in a play but was too scared a shot at being part of something smaller and fun.”

The production follows Vestor, a stray dog who rescues people in unexpected ways. While he has spent a lifetime helping others, Vestor begins to feel weary of his role until he encounters a young woman in need. Ethier describes the script as light-hearted, funny, and rooted in a life lesson about passion and persistence.

Chokecherry Productions was recently launched by Ethier, Amanda Kapp, and Sue Laflamme with the goal of being an “incubator for the local arts.” The company aims to support new talent while also giving veteran performers a chance to try different roles, both onstage and behind the scenes.

Looking ahead, Chokecherry Productions is considering a community variety show to showcase singers, dancers, poets, and performers interested in trying short monologues. Either said the goal is to create more chances for people to test the stage in a supportive setting.

To direct “Vestor the Rescue Dog,” the group chose long-time actor Aldrich Georgie, who will be stepping into a directorial role for the first time.

“It’s another opportunity to give someone a chance at something they’ve always wanted to try,” Ethier said.

Auditions will involve reading directly from the script rather than prepared monologues. Organizers say passion and chemistry between performers will play a key role in casting. Roles include Vestor the dog, a young woman named Alice, a middle-aged woman, a sandwich wagon operator, and a dog food company representative.

The January production will also serve a community cause. Chokecherry is partnering with the Prince Albert SPCA, with all proceeds going to support the organization. Volunteers from the SPCA will also help run the door during the performances.

Ethier said he hopes the open approach encourages people who have never acted before to give it a try.



“Please come out. You’ve got nothing to lose,” he said.



editorial@paherald.sk.ca