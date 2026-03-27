Evan Hardy teacher given Carnegie Medal for heroism during fire attack

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

A Saskatoon high school teacher is being recognized for coming to the aid of a young girl who was set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

Sean Hayes is one of 18 people being awarded the Carnegie Medal. Given out by the Carnegie Hero Fund, it honours people in both Canada and the United States who enter “extreme danger” to save the lives of others.

The Carnegie Hero Fund, in its announcement, described how Hayes, then 33, was walking in the school’s hallway on Sept. 5, 2024 when he saw the victim, a 15-year-old girl, being attacked by another student.

Hayes told a colleague to call 911 before telling the victim to get on the ground. He used his own shirt and clothing from other staff to eventually put out the flames until the school resource officer arrived.

The teen who was set on fire was hospitalized in Edmonton for three months in a specialized burn unit. She is continuing to recover from her injuries to this day.

Last December, a 16-year-old girl pleaded guilty to attempted murder. She was given a three-year Intensive Rehabilitative Custody and Supervision sentence on March 16 at Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench.

At the sentencing hearing, court heard Hayes was burned on his side, face, neck and hand. He has since recovered and is continuing his teaching career in Saskatoon at a different school.

After the attack, a Go Fund Me campaign was set up for Hayes. Allie Cameron, a friend and colleague, described him as being a “pillar of support and care for his students.”

“His heroic actions were nothing short of extraordinary and embody the very best of what it means to be an educator,” she wrote at the time.

Recipients of the award are given a medal along with a financial grant. The Carneigie Hero Fund says since the award was created in 1904 by Andrew Carneige, $46 million has been awarded in the form of scholarships, aid, death benefits and continued assistance.

Hayes is one of two Canadians to be given the award. Also recognized was Ottawa resident Sadia Khan, who saved a six-year-old boy from the Rideau River in June 2024.

– with Saskatoon StarPhoenix files