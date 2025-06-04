Evacuees find shelter at Montreal Lake Cree Nation site

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MONTREAL LAKE CREE NATION – The Montreal Lake Cree Nation is offering help to evacuees.

Chief Joyce McLeod of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation issued a statement to evacuees. It read: “Montreal Lake Cree Nation sees the many issues that come with evacuations and is welcoming nations from the north. Currently, we have evacuees staying in the emergency housing that is available, and there are many who have been staying with family members within the community since May 28. Montreal Lake is housing evacuees from Weyakwin, Timber Bay and Molanosa, as they did not want to travel far from home,” the statement said.

Evacuees can meet at the Montreal Lake Child and Family Services building. Registration will be at the MLCFN prevention building. Services being offered include 61 units of accommodation and daily meals.

For assistance or more information, evacuees are asked to contact Dean Henderson at 306-961-1673 or Lionel Bird at 306-981-5434.

Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation Emergency Management has also opened its doors to evacuees who need a temporary home.

As of June 2, a social media post said: “Unfortunately, we have to announce that RezCross, as of 1:20 a.m., is at capacity until we get more supplies and bedding on tomorrow. Watch for updates on their social media page with further announcements about our capacity tomorrow.”