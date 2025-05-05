Evacuations underway due to wildfire in RM of Garden River

A few evacuations are taking place and Hwy 55 has been closed in both directions due to a wildfire that started in the west side of the RM of Garden River on Monday.

The majority of the fire is in the Nisbet Forest up to Hwy 55, RM of Garden River reeve Ryan Scragg said during a brief interview Monday evening.

“(The) conditions are really windy and it’s developing very quickly here,” Scragg said. “Some evacuations have been ordered and they’re being carried out by the RCMP.”

Scragg said the conditions are ripe for a fire. Fire bans are in place for the RM of Garden River, the RM of Buckland, and the RM of Prince Albert. The City of Prince Albert has also issued a fire ban for areas within city limits north of the river.

Scragg said it was difficult to estimate the number of firefighters they have on scene.

A wildfire burns along Hwy 55 in the RM of Garden River on Monday, May 5. — Daily Herald Staff photo.

“It’s a large response,” he said. “The water bombers and helicopters have been going at it since about 1 p.m. this afternoon. All resources are being dispatched.

“The response right now is well organized,” he added. “The RCMP are doing a great job. The firefighters are doing a great job. If you’re in the area, just stay aware of the situation.”

Hwy 55 between the Pulp Haul Road and Meath Park Road has been closed in both directions due to smoke and fire on the roadside.

This article was published at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 5.