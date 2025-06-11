Evacuation order lifted, La Ronge and Hall Lake Area return begins June 12

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE — The evacuation order has been rescinded, effective June 12, for Hall Lake, Sucker River, La Ronge and Stanley Mission.

In an update from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), it stated that the evacuation order has been lifted in several northern communities and residents will be able to make plans to return home.

Co-ordination is now underway for a safe, phased return of community members, according to the LLRIB EOC.

In a post, Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said the repatriation and return to the community will be a phased-in approach beginning June 12, starting with healthy individuals in private vehicles.

“Full community return is targeted for Saturday or Sunday, June 14–15, pending transportation and logistics,” the post said.

Transportation support, including fuel assistance and shuttle buses, will be provided for evacuated LLRIB members only, Cook-Searson said.

A full community return schedule will run from Thursday to Sunday, June 12–15, depending on transportation and logistics.

Fuel assistance is available starting June 11. Evacuees driving private vehicles are asked to call 306-420-4901 on June 11 to register for fuel assistance, according to the LLRIB EOC post.

Communities including Stanley Mission, Grandmother’s Bay and Missinipe continue to experience scheduled power outages until Saturday, but are subject to change (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) due to fire-damaged infrastructure, the LLRIB EOC said.