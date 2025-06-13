Evacuation advisory lifted in Candle Lake as fire threat eases; Community enters recovery phase

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

The Resort Village of Candle Lake has officially lifted its voluntary evacuation advisory and local emergency declaration, citing cooler weather, reduced fire activity, and successful firefighting efforts. The update comes nearly two weeks after the Show Lake Fire prompted widespread precaution and disrupted normal summer routines for local residents and cabin owners.

“The fire had not grown, and fire crews had good success on the front lines,” said Brent Lutz, Chief Administrative Officer for the Resort Village of Candle Lake. “With the forecast being favourable, cool, damp weather, they were able to move in and contain the areas with activity. All of that together significantly reduced the risk for our community.”

The change took effect Friday morning after assessments from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and village council confirmed that the fire no longer posed an immediate danger to Candle Lake.

“We’re inviting people back to enjoy the favourite summer location, many of them back to their cabins,” Lutz said. “And those who had left their homes, we’re inviting them back as well.”

Lutz said residents were already feeling a sense of relief, though the news had only just begun to circulate.

“People are feeling grateful that our community is no longer at risk, and that we didn’t experience the kind of devastation that other communities did,” he said. “We’re just so thankful for all the work, and for the weather being favourable enough that the fire didn’t reach us.”

Though the evacuation order is lifted, the provincial fire ban remains in effect. Lutz said the village will comply with provincial regulations for now, especially given the broader wildfire risks across the northern part of Saskatchewan.

As normal routines resume, village staff are reminding returning residents to remain alert and prepared.

“When you’re in the forest area, there is always some risk of fire,” Lutz said. “We’ve also asked people to be mindful; if they find any possessions have been moved, it was likely part of the FireSmart work done by our volunteers,” Lutz said. “We’re asking residents to return those items to their preferred locations and to show appreciation for the volunteers who helped protect the community.”

Landfill access has also been made available throughout the weekend, and crews will continue to pick up leftover refuse and yard debris placed along village streets.

While most public services will resume Monday, Lutz said the next priority for municipal leadership is reviewing the wildfire response and improving future preparedness.

“Our big task will be to reflect on our response: what went well, what didn’t, and what we can do better if this ever happens again,” he said. “This experience has definitely highlighted the importance of FireSmart practices in the community.”

Lutz said that may include future bylaw enforcement changes around property hazards and unsafe conditions.

“There are places that need a bit more attention so they don’t put others at risk,” he said.

The formal debrief will take place in the coming weeks, but Lutz already sees lessons in how the community rallied together.

“There’s a lot of people here who are passionate and volunteered their time,” he said. “People have been watching, waiting, and wondering for weeks, and that takes a toll. We’ll probably see people try to recover from that mentally now, just so they can enjoy summer again.”

As the village welcomes people back, Lutz closed with a message of gratitude and reflection.

“Just a great thank you,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the communities that weren’t as fortunate. We’re well aware of the losses they’ve suffered, and we’re grateful we were spared.”