Esterhazy shaken by 3.7 magnitude earthquake on Oct. 12

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

There was a 3.7 magnitude earthquake Sunday, October 12 in the Esterhazy area with people reporting significant shaking at around 11:08 pm followed by a smaller quake 29 minutes later.

Seismic activity was recorded northeast of Esterhazy.

Mosaic said their potash operations were unaffected by the quake.

“On October 12, at approximately 11 pm, a seismic event was felt near Mosaic’s Esterhazy operations,” said Mosaic in a statement. “The event occurred north of Mosaic’s past mine workings.

“All employees were quickly accounted for, and comprehensive safety checks and inspections confirmed there were no reported findings. Operations at Esterhazy continued as usual, with no impact on production or infrastructure.

“Power disruptions in the Esterhazy area over the (Thanksgiving) long weekend were caused by the recent storm and were unrelated to the seismic event. Mosaic’s sites did not experience any outages.

“Mining induced seismic activity in this area is common, and our facilities are engineered with seismic loading in mind. This event registered well below the threshold for significant impact. While the two recent events occurred far from current mining areas and present no immediate safety concerns, we continue to advance our knowledge of the geological properties of the K3 ore body and are working with external experts to review seismic activity.”

The earthquake was Esterhazy’s second in three months, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake shaking the area on August 1 as well.