Estate of late Prince Albert man donates over $200,000 to Mont St. Joseph Home

A man who held the Mont St. Joseph close to his heart has left a significant donation to the Mont St. Joseph Home after passing away in 2022.

Neils Thomsen passed away in August 2022 at the age of 98. On Saturday afternoon, Tom Tilford, the executor of the estate of Neils Thomsen, presented a $200,687.82 cheque to the Mont St. Joseph Home on Thomsen’s behalf.

Tilford was a neighbour and friend of Thomsen’s for 30 years. The two lived on the same block. Tilford presented the cheque with mixed emotions.

“I miss him dearly,” Tilford said. “I wish I wouldn’t have to do the job, but I’m honoured that he gave me the pleasure and the privilege to do it.”

Tilford said Thomsen was a good friend and companion who was a tireless volunteer for the Foundation. Thomsen’s wife, Emily, lived in the Mont St. Joseph Home before passing away in 2007.

“He thought an awful lot of Mont,” Tilford said. “He worked tirelessly for them when she was in the home.”

Thomsen was not a formal member of the foundation but worked hard to support it. He had a special place in his heart for an annual trip to Spain fundraiser. Thomsen would visit every doctors office and funeral home in Prince Albert to fundraise and would not be deterred if the answer was no.

Tilford said Thomsen would go each week Monday to Friday to be with Emily, and occasionally on Saturday and Sunday.

“Some weeks he was there pretty much every day of the week to see her help her around and everything,” Tilford said. “She was wheelchair bound and had lots of health issues, but he did everything he could to make her life better at the home.”

Tilford said Thomson tried to do the same for everyone who currently lives in Mont St. Joseph through his gift.

“He really thought lots of the home, (and) he thought a lot of the people at the home,” Tilford said. “When she would be resting or whatever when he was up there, he would be up visiting other people on the floor. He knew lots of the people in there, and he often said that he if he ended up in a home he wanted that to be it.”

Tilford was also the last person to see Thomsen before he passed away.

“He was at the hospital,” Tilford remembered. “I’d gone home to change. I said when I left, ‘I’m going to go home and change and then I’m going to come back and then I’ll stay here with you tonight.’”

That night he went home and had a quick meal and changed and came back to the hospital.

“I went back up and I came into his room and I took his hand and I just said to Neils ‘it’s time’ and he kind of turned his head. I said, ‘I’m back and I’m here. I’ll be here for the night and that was it.’ He was just a good guy and a good friend.”

Wayne Nogier CEO of Mont St. Joseph Foundation and Mont St. Joseph Home said that a gift like the one from Thomsen shows the unique relationship the home has with Prince Albert residents.

“Donations like this, they don’t come in very often,” Nogier said. “When they do come in, they are a blessing. We develop relationships with someone like Niels Thompson and he really felt compelled as he was leaving us to ensure that something that was close to his heart was going to be taken care of.”

The donation to the Mont St. Joseph came from the bulk of Thomsen’s estate after all matters were settled.

“It’s an amazing contribution to what was a big part of his life while he was around,” Nogier said.

Nogier dded that one of the missions of Mont St. Joseph Home is to work to take care of the spirit and the soul of the people who move in and their families.

“What Neils talked about with our people while his wife was living with us was how different we actually were and how we really took care of her when he no longer could,” Nogier said. “I would think in some way that that’s why he made the decision that he did. It’s an amazing relationship that we’ve got in this community with people that live in, work and volunteer.”

Thomsen’s donation will go towards improving the dining experience for Mont St. Joseph Home residents.

“We have a big plan,” Nogier said. “We have a master plan to redesign, from start to finish, our dining service. That is probably a multi million dollar project.”

In the short-term, the plan is to renew some spaces in the 27-year-old building, which Nogier pointed out is well-maintained and does not look the age it is.

“We have 12 living areas in our (building) that coincide with each one of our residence areas and we’re going to start picking away at them one by one and really make them a new space for our residents to live. A contribution like this goes a long way to helping us get this started,” he said.

Nogier added that the food part is complicated because it does require installing industrial kitchens and creating an ability to prepare food inside the building. He said the goal is to create a more home-like environment.

He gave the example of people being able to grab a snack from the pantry while their meal is cooking.

“Our residents currently don’t have that ability, but they will when we redesign this space,” he explained.

Nogier said they were notified about the donation in the middle of 2024 and Tilford wanted to have the donation done at The Monty, which is a major fundraiser fun bonspiel for the Mont St. Joseph Foundation.

“This was an event that was dear to Neils’ heart and it’s been one of our major projects for fundraising,” Nogier said.

“We’ve been kind of sitting on this for about four or five months now and knowing that this is going to happen, so it’s a big deal for us here. This is a major event that we do every year and we’re so happy.”

