Esso Cup Legacy Fund partners with Prince Albert and Area Community Foundation

It’s been nearly two years since the final game of the 2023 Esso Cup in Prince Albert, but the final order of business has been completed by the organizing committee.

In partnership with the Prince Albert and Area Community Foundation (PAACF), the organizing committee will be setting aside money from the Esso Cup Legacy Fund.

In total, $38,807.67 will be set aside for the to go towards dressing room enhancements, scholarships and player, coach and official grassroots development.

The funds for the dressing room will be set aside for the Northern Bears to put towards their own dressing room at the new event centre upon completion. $8700 will go towards scholarship programs and $8700 towards female hockey development in the city of Prince Albert.

The organizing committee for the Esso Cup was established in 2018 to host the event in 2020. After several years of postponements and cancellations, the event was finally hosted in 2023.

Robin Wildey, the chair of the organizing committee, says it was a bittersweet feeling to see the final step of hosting the event completed.

“It’s quite emotional honestly. Lots of time (was) put into it. To be wrapped up is a good feeling, but the community that we had together was amazing. I wouldn’t change it for the world. To see the Legacy Foundation put down for future development, scholarships and dressing rooms for the Bears and stuff like that, it makes it all worth it. To see the female game grow and see people benefit for all the hard work is awesome.”

The PAACF became official on March 10, 1999. Currently, the PAACF manages the John Diefenbaker Fund on behalf of the city of Prince Albert and the E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the Arts.

Wildey says it was an easy decision to partner with the PAACF for the Esso Cup Legacy Fund.

“They do amazing work in PA. They had a lot of grants for a lot of organizations. It was a no-brainer to use them. They have the best community ideas and they have the best community sense of belonging and leadership that we just couldn’t pass up an opportunity to partner with them for the rest of this foundation.”

In an interview with the Daily Herald, PAACF board member Michelle Hassler says the organization was excited to partner with the host committee.

“We got excited about it, of course. (We were) curious about what the funding looks like with regards to guidelines and stuff. The community foundation has been in Prince Albert for many years now. It is our great honor and pleasure to provide funding and assistance in the community.”

Wildey adds that the funding will be crucial to help the growing sport of female hockey in the city of Prince Albert.

“Female hockey is on the rise. It really is. You have the professional hockey league here in Canada (PWHL) and are just trying to expand. You can see the Women’s World Cup right now going to a new country like Czechia. They’re blowing attendance records out like crazy. We can see that the game of female hockey is on the rise and it’s great to be part of that grassroots foundation to help provide leadership, funds and development for the next group of people who want to take on and be the next Team Canada player.”

sports@paherald.sk.ca