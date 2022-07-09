Environment Canada issues tornado warning for area southwest of Shellbrook, tornado watch for Prince Albert and area

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the City of Prince Albert and surrounding area at 5:54 p.m. on Friday after reports of severe thunderstorms along the Yellowhead Highway corridor, some of which have spawned tornadoes.

A tornado warning is in place for the RM of Leask, the RM of Meeting Lake, Mistawisis First Nation, and the community of Parkside southwest of Shellbrook.

Hail the size of golf balls is also expected. The Environment Canada watch called the development a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation” and urged residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

“A moist, unstable air mass in the vicinity of a low pressure system currently situated over the North Battleford region is providing conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms,” the weather alert reads.

In addition to the City of Prince Albert, the tornado watch also covers 12 nearby rural municipalities, seven reserves and the District of Lakeland.

In the event of a tornado, residents are urged to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor and stay away from outside walls and windows. Residents in mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, and other temporary free-standing shelter should move to a strong building if possible.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Environment Canada issues tornado watches when atmospheric conditions are favourable to the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes. Residents are urged to monito alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. Reports can be tweeted using the #SKStorm.

As of 5:54 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, a tornado watch is in effect for:

City of Prince Albert

District of Lakeland including Emma Lake and Anglin Lake

R.M. of Birch Hills including Muskoday Res.

R.M. of Buckland including Wahpeton Res. and Spruce Home

R.M. of Canwood including Debden and Big River Res.

R.M. of Duck Lake including Duck Lake and Beardy’s Res.

R.M. of Garden River including Meath Park and Albertville

R.M. of Leask including Leask Mistawasis Res. and Parkside

R.M. of Meeting Lake

R.M. of Paddockwood including Candle Lake and Paddockwood

R.M. of Prince Albert including Davis

R.M. of Shellbrook including Sturgeon Lake Res.

R.M. of Spiritwood including Spiritwood and Leoville

R.M. of St Louis including One Arrow Res. and Domremy