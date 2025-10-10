Enrolment numbers remain consistent in Catholic School Division

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division’s enrolment numbers have remained consistent compared to last year, according to the division’s Sept. 30 enrolment report.

Education director Lorel Trumier gave an update at the board’s regular meeting on Monday. Those numbers show 3,160 students attending a PA Catholic school, which is a slight decrease over the 3,198 in 2024.

“The numbers are coming in as we projected,” Trumier said.

She noted the increases at Ecole St. Anne and a slight increase at Ecole St. Mary High School. Trumier said that the numbers were great overall and consistent with recent trends.

“(We are) happy about that,” she said. “I think we’re going to have a great year.”

The enrolment includes 21 homeschooled students, who are still credited to the PA Catholic School Division by the Ministry of Education. There are 181 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten courses across the division and 179 in kindergarten. The total English enrolment is 2,958, while the total French enrolment is 863.

French Immersion has consistently made up 30 per cent of students enrolled in the division.

Ecole St. Anne School had 643 students with 326 English students and 317 French. This is a significant increase over the 612 reported in 2024.

Ecole St. Mary High School had 1,054 total students with 810 students registered in English and 244 registered in French. Last year Ecole St. Mary had an enrolment of 1,048 students.

St. Michael School which is split between English and Michif, had 180 students registered in English and 12 students registered in Michif.

St. John School had 349 students registered, St. Francis School had 300 students registered, St. Catherine School had 119 students registered and Holy Cross had 301 registered.

Enrolment on Sept. 30, 2023, in the Catholic Division, was 3,070 and in 2022 it was 2,982.

The enrolment on Sept. 30 reported to the Ministry of Education helps determine the funding each division receives.

