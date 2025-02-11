Engagement event for SCCs well attended for Sask Rivers

Early years learning, the division strategic plan and community engagement were among the topics discussed at a recent engagement event hosted by the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

The list of attendees includes School Community Councils, Sask Rivers Students for Change (SRSC), senior administration from the school and division level, and trustees. The meeting took place on Feb. 3 at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation.

The engagement session had 70 people attend with a variety of voices represented.

“It was a great day,” Director of Education Neil Finch said. “We had so many different people into that meeting, right from community members to students, to staff to trustees and senior admin. It was just a fantastic day.”

Finch said the meeting had a great cross section of schools from the division.

During the first portion of the meeting, early years learning consultant Kathleen Schwartzenberger led a presentation and discussed the impact of early learning. Schwartzenberger explained the importance of Pre-Kindergarten to that age group and how it affects their cooperation, communication, and conflict-resolution skills.

Schwartzenberger also explained the importance of early education for children. She detailed the benefits of Pre-K including improved overall health, social skills and intellectual skills.

“She did a presentation (on) early years and what it looks like in the division and it was very well done,” Finch said. “Lots of people were quite interested in what that looked like.”

The second portion of the day included a review and discussion of the Saskatchewan Rivers Strategic Plan by Finch.

“We actually have announced basically, a strategic plan progress review from 2023-2024 school year. Now that we have all that data. that’s what was presented at that meeting. We’ve since sent it out to all of our employees, so they have it,” Finch explained.

The review shows that the amount of students who attend 80 per cent of school has increased by four per cent, 43 per cent of students earn eight or more credits, 52 per cent of Grade 3 students read at or above grade level. The report also shows that there is a 33 per cent decrease in anxiety and depression reported in Grade 7 to 12. The report highlighted that 35 Sask Rivers staff have received Forest School Training to enhance their understanding of Land-Based Learning.

The second part of the day was an Annual Report Summary and overview of Parent Survey Results by Superintendent Garette Tebay.

In the afternoon the focus was on community engagement with Tebay. The gathering also connected the SRSC and SCCs.

“The students were quite engaged at the meeting, which was really nice to see,” Finch said.

The engagement session was a major topic in the SRSC update to the board by student representatives Taylor Henderson and Coral Frenette, as well as Finch’s director’s update during the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday.

