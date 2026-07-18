Energy Minister says proposed pipeline will protect Canadians, put Sarnians to work

Cathy Dobson

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Petrolia Lambton Independent

Ontario’s Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce was in Sarnia Wednesday rallying support for a new all-Canadian pipeline from Alberta to Ontario that would remove dependency on the U.S. for crude oil delivery.

The 3,300-kilometre Northern Shield Energy Corridor is proposed from Hardisty Alberta to Sarnia-Lambton’s refining hub, and would travel through Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northern Ontario without crossing into American territory as existing pipelines do.

Saskatchewan has already thrown support behind the project and Manitoba has said the province will work with Ontario if the pipeline is connected to Churchill, Lecce said.

“The study we’ve undertaken has already explored this path,” he said. “In good faith we’ll work with Premier (Wab) Kinew and the people of Manitoba.”

Lecce made his remarks at Kel Gor, a longtime Sarnia industrial contractor primarily serving the petrochemical, energy and power sectors.

About three dozen Kel Gor employees, journalists, politicians, union and business leaders gathered to hear the minister while he spoke in Kel Gor’s parking lot under a blazing sun and extreme temperatures.

“Unlike the pipelines of the past that face significant regulatory risk, what you’re hearing from the Ontario government is a firm commitment to move with speed and in full partnership with the local community, mayor and council, with the First Nations, with industry, to protect our economy,” Lecce said.

He confirmed that he’s personally spoken with Aamjiwnaang First Nation Chief Janelle Nahmabin and is grateful she’s willing to “dialogue” with the government.

“Obviously, we understand fully the commitment to consult, our constitutional commitments, which we will fully discharge,” he said.

Kel Gor’s general manager Caroline McKenzie called the Northern Shield announcement the kind that Sarnia has waited a long time to hear.

“Let’s be honest about what an announcement like this actually means,” she said. “A project this size means work, real work, and lots of it.”

She acknowledged the planning process has only just started. “But the opportunity in front of us is real and it’s big,” she said.

Kayle McDonald, business manager for UA Local 663 representing about 1,180 active members, was in attendance and said the pipeline announcement has given the region’s plumbers and pipe fitters reason for optimism.

Work is “slow” this summer and the promise of a large-scale project is good news, said McDonald. “But they recognize it’s a long road to get a project like this off the ground.”

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said it’s time to “dream the big dreams.”

He said he’s read and seen doubts in the national media about the pipeline.

“So be it. We can make this happen,” said Bradley, citing historical projects that were considered huge feats at the time.

“This community built Polysar in 18 months, two rail tunnels in record time, and the (Bluewater) Bridges. We know how to do this on time and on budget.”

Bradley said that “finally, after being mayor for many years, we’re having an adult discussion about this industry and treating it with the respect it deserves. It produces wealth for every other part of this country. That’s what this is about today.”

Conflict in the Strait of Hormuz puts the world’s oil supply at risk and Canada is the only G7 country without a strategic petroleum reserve, Lecce noted.

“We need to have our own supply of energy should, God forbid, energy imports be embargoed.”

“We have to make sure that we are never exposed to the United States as we are today,” he said. “It worries me that both the Democratic and Republican parties…seem to have a desire to undermine our economy.

“I think Canadians have awakened to this new reality. We are committed, determined and willing to use every tool available to be a more sovereign and independent nation,” Lecce said.

Asked if there’s any private interest in investing in the pipeline. Lecce said, “It’s early days yet.”

A feasibility study is underway and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.