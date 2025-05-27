Energy Minister optimistic about future of industry

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Recently, the 2024 production and sales numbers for uranium and potash in Saskatchewan were released. Last year, provincial uranium sales hit $2.6 billion, which exceeded the Saskatchewan Growth Plan target of increasing sales to $2 billion by 2030. Production numbers also charted through the roof with 16.7 thousand tonnes in 2024—a 28 per cent increase over the year previous.

“On the potash side, we reached record highs as well,” said Colleen Young, Saskatchewan Energy and Resources Minister. “We totalled production of 15.1 million (metric tonnes) and sales of $7.85 billion, which was slightly down from 2023, but that was due to lower worldwide prices. Potash does go up and down a little bit more, but we are forecasting in 2025/26 potash sales of over $8.4 billion.”

Young is confident that the upward trend will continue.

“With increases in international potash prices, we are on track to meet our targets and our uranium sales for the current fiscal year are also expected to increase over $3.1 billion,” she said. “We are off to a strong start with production levels and pricing in recent months. We’re ahead of where we were last year, so we’re really proud of those industries and the work they’re doing and the progress they are making in our province.”

The World-Spectator recently spoke with Young about these results and what the future of mining in Saskatchewan looks like.

Considering our current climate with the tariff uncertainty, will there be an effect on provincial uranium and potash?

The potash and uranium industries are extremely important to our provincial and local economies. It’s great news to see the work that’s being done in our province and the work that these industries do here in Saskatchewan in order to continue to build our economy.

As far as the tariffs go, there hasn’t been any significant impact on them. We’re very supportive of the world class resource that companies operating Saskatchewan have, and we are supporting them every step of the way.

Exports of potash and uranium from Saskatchewan are CUSMA (Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement) compliant and not currently under tariffs. The Canadian and U.S. economies are highly integrated and are much stronger in a tariff-free environment. We would like to stay that way. Free and fair trade benefits all citizens, whether it’s in Saskatchewan, whether it’s in Canada, whether it’s to the south of us in the United States, because the American folks want food and energy security and affordability the same as we do so.

Fundamentally, the potash and uranium produced in Saskatchewan is essential to them just as much as it is to us, and it does feed the needs of a growing economy throughout North America. It keeps us very optimistic for the future of these provincial industries.

Potash companies continue to seem confident in investing in Saskatchewan. Why is that?

As you know, BHP Jansen Stage One and Two, they’re now at 66 and eight per cent complete respectively, with production aiming to begin in 2026. When both stages are fully operational, Jansen will join the ranks of Mosaic Esterhazy and Nutrien Rocanville as being the largest potash mines in the world. We’re proud and honoured that they have chosen Saskatchewan as the place to invest in, to help grow our province, and our potash industry.

Time and time again, we do have the food, fuel, fertilizer, and critical minerals the world needs and we are known for the our world-class uranium and potash industries, which are positioning us to have an even greater role in global food and energy security in the coming years. Our uranium is the world’s largest, highest grade deposits in the Athabasca basin, and we’re encouraged by the recent developments that have been made in that sector.

How do we keep that momentum going?

There was just a federal election, and we were waiting to see who the next federal natural resource minister was. But, I had already had conversations with Minister Wilkinson and with the rest of my federal and provincial counterparts as to what this looks like for the Canadian economy, not just Saskatchewan, as we move forward.

Those conversations are to be had, and we’re going to push on support from the federal government with regards to our resource sector and some of the infrastructure needs we have, some of the policies and regulations that have prevented them from moving forward quicker.

Our approach to resource development is really progressive. In the Fraser Institute and the mining surveys that have been out, Saskatchewan is as at the top in Canada and third most attractive jurisdiction in the world for investment, and that’s because of our regulatory regime that has been consistent and predictable to the industries for their investments that happen here in our province.

It certainly provides a lot of confidence for those markets. There’s about 3,400 people employed directly in mining, but there’s also those tertiary sectors and beyond that. How do those jobs help local communities?

The potash and uranium industries do support more than 17,000 direct employees and long-term contractors combined. They generate billions annually in private investment in the province as well, so they are strong supporters of Saskatchewan businesses. They procure billions in goods and services from local providers in each of the areas where they are, and annually, over $600 million go to Indigenous businesses in communities around the province.

They’re very good partners with the local communities where they have developed and where they work.

We’re also on the cusp of rare earth mineral production and mining. What do you think that’s going to look like for southeast Saskatchewan?

We do have our lithium and our helium projects that are moving forward in this province. We are fortunate to have a wealth of natural resources in Saskatchewan, no matter which end of the province it’s in, there’s operations and things moving forward in this province that we’re excited about.

For the southeast portion of the province, this is especially true as it is home to not just our coal mining, which we know that is essential to our base-load power supply, but the lithium development in brine solution that is happening here. Arizona Lithium’s Prairie Lithium Project is moving forward. It’s planned for its first commercial production later this year, so there is a significant area under disposition for lithium, and they’re evaluating that.

But there’s lots of opportunity for our rare earths in this province. Our rare earth hub in Saskatoon is seeing some interest and progress in it as well. So with the development of all the rare earths that are happening in our province, we are very optimistic about where that production will go in the future.

We have the copper and zinc operation at McIlvenna Bay that is going to show some really good product out of there as well as rare earth products that are going to be accessed around the world.

So we’re looking forward to that coming into production to within the next year.