End of Summer: Fall care of the borders

Patricia Hanbidge

Orchid Horticulture

Summer goes by so quickly! Although, I am always glad to see the end of the heat, it is also a bit sad that all our hard work in the garden is almost complete. However, there are a few things that can be done in early fall that might help supply quality food for your table and help to keep your garden beautiful as well.

Replanting lettuce and spinach that has gone to seed and removing worn-out annuals and vegetables is a great late summer, early autumn chore. Pruning back annual herbs will ensure that the bounty continues. My basil crop has been rejuvenated once again and will continue to grace our table for the next couple of months.

Perennials and annuals that are not late bloomers are finished for the year and those that have little winter aesthetic value can be cut back anytime. Remember that seed heads, grasses and other perennials can be quite attractive during those long winter months so if there is value in leaving them standing, they can easily be cut back in early spring. Another consideration is whether or not you wish to trap a little bit more snow in your border. Anything vertical will help to keep the snow on your beds providing much needed moisture for early next spring.

If you are looking for a bit more physical work, dividing perennials that have finished blooming is another timely chore. How do you know if your perennials need dividing you may ask? Certain signs like the centre of the plant looking a bit dead; loss of flowering profusion; or just finding the border being a little bit crowded are signs to share the wealth with your gardening friends.

If you are a gardener who likes to collect seed, now is the time to get going. First it is necessary to correctly identify the plant and ensure you understand its lifecycle. Remember that heirloom plants are the best choice for collecting seed. Learn how the seed will ripen and how the seed is dispersed to allow you to collect the seed at the right time and the best level of maturity.

When it is time to collect the seed, gather them when they are ripe but before they are shed by the parent plant. Remove capsules, heads or pods as they begin to dry and separate the seed later as they are more completely dry. If you are collecting seed from a plant that tends to disperse its seed with vigour, simply tying a paper bag over the seed head will ensure you are able to collect the seed. After collecting the seed, dry them in a warm, dry location for another week or two. Prior to storage, it will be necessary to separate the seeds from other plant parts. Store the seeds in airtight containers in a cool, frost-free location.

If you are expanding any planting areas, fall just happens to be the best time to get those areas prepared for spring planting. Remove any turf and those pesky perennial weeds and then amend the soil. The freeze, thaw cycles help to break down soils so come spring the area is ready to plant!

Hopefully you have thought about adding some early spring colour to your garden. Before the ground freezes, set in your spring flowering bulbs allowing them time to root prior to winter. They need the cold temperatures to initiate the bloom that is always enjoyed after a long winter! Enjoy tge autumn as our mild temperatures are coming to an end.

Patricia Hanbidge is the Lead Horticulturist with Orchid Horticulture. Find us at www.orchidhort.com; by email at growyourfuture@gmail.com on Facebook @orchidhort and on instagram at #orchidhort. Tune into GROW Live on our Facebook page or check out the Youtube channel GROW.