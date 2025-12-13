Encampments, Safe Public Spaces motion, Budget Reports headline Monday council agenda

Prince Albert city council will take up a wide ranging agenda at its regular meeting Monday, including an inquiry response related to encampments along the riverbank in the 400 block of River Street East, a motion directing administration to prepare draft bylaws tied to the Safe Public Spaces Act, and a series of major budget and planning reports.

Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head raised the encampments issue after hearing from residents concerned about safety near the riverbank. Head said residents reported fires, late night activity, and large gatherings close to nearby homes.

“I’ve gotten several calls from residents within the area highlighting some of the concerns and worries from the occupants within that encampment,” Head said. “We want to ensure not only the neighborhood is safe but that the occupants have a proper place to go.”

Head said the most serious concern raised involved fires being started near neighbouring properties.

“The biggest thing is the fires,” he said, adding that smoke and the potential for fire spreading created anxiety for nearby residents.

According to the city’s inquiry response, removal of the encampment was delayed due to its location along a steep riverbank and winter conditions that created safety risks for city staff. Head said those factors played a role, though he acknowledged the frustration residents felt while waiting for action.

“There was a bit of a delay, and obviously residents want these removed immediately,” Head said. “In this one particularly, because of the location, it did pose some safety risks as well to staff and to the neighbouring residents.”

Head said addressing encampments requires coordination across several city departments, including sanitation, bylaw services, and police, while also working to connect people with available supports and shelter options.

“It is a joint effort to ensure that these encampments are removed in a timely way, but also to ensure that people are accessing resources within the city,” he said.

Council will also consider a motion from Mayor Bill Powalinsky related to the Safe Public Spaces Act, sometimes referred to as the Street Weapons Act. The motion directs administration to prepare a draft bylaw that would allow Prince Albert to opt into the provincial legislation and identify any amendments required to align the city’s existing Dangerous Weapons Bylaw.

The motion does not commit the city to opting into the Act. Instead, it focuses on preparatory work so council can move more quickly once provincial regulations are finalized.

At a previous meeting in November, council received a report outlining enforcement implications of the Act and agreed to wait for further provincial direction before making a decision. Police leadership recommended deferring any opt-in decision until regulations are published and operational impacts are fully assessed, while encouraging internal preparation and consultation.

In addition to the encampments inquiry and the Safe Public Spaces motion, council’s agenda includes several major reports of administration and committees.

Council will review the city’s proposed 2026 to 2029 Strategic Plan, along with multiple 2026 operating and capital budget, including the General Fund, Airport Fund, Land Fund, Sanitation Fund, and Water and Utility Fund budgets. A bylaw setting 2026 water and sewer utility rates and fees is also scheduled for consideration.

Other items on the agenda include an abatement request for a property on 15th Avenue East, destination marketing fund grant requests, development incentive requests, road closure and land sale bylaws, two fire services agreements, proposed board appointments for 2026, and a request for proposals related to an enterprise resource management system.

Council will also hear a public forum delegation and address inquiry responses carried over from the previous meetings.

The regular council meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca