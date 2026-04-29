Emmerson becomes second member of family to be inducted in Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame

This is the fourth in a series of articles about the athletes, coaches, and builders who make up the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The induction ceremony will be held at the Ches Leach Lounge on May 2. Please see future editions for articles on the rest of the induction class.

The 2026 Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame class will induct longtime basketball and volleyball coach Randy Emmerson as a builder during the ceremony on May 2.

Emmerson coached Special Olympics, Elementary School and High School basketball, volleyball and soccer. After reflecting, Emmerson said he owes the honour to his family.

“It’s a reflection, I think, of the many quality people, starting with my wife and my family, and the work and the willingness and the sacrifice that they’ve been able to make for me to follow a passion that I’ve had throughout my entire life,” Emmerson said.

“The more I think about it, the more I think how fortunate I’ve been to have that support from my home through all of my career. I think of it as an accomplishment that I might be receiving, but it’s really indicative of just the family and the love that they’ve given me as I’ve been able to do this.”

Emmerson’s youngest daughter, former University of Saskatchewan Huskies basketball player Dalyce Emmerson, was inducted as an athlete in 2020. Emmerson coached Dalyce in soccer when she was five years old and moved on to basketball when she joined her sister, Kylie, on the Grade 6/7 team at Arthur Pechey.

He also coached Kylie in soccer and basketball, plus Dalyce in volleyball.

“And then, of course, the high school sports and the community sports and Special O (Olympics) now that I’m coaching with my wife, it’s just been something that my family has been involved in,” he said.

Submitted Photo



Randy Emmerson coaching at Hoopla with Carlton Crusaders Boys Team in 2026.

Today, Emmerson coaches Special Olympics basketball with his wife Angie. He also recently coached the Carlton Crusaders to silver at Hoopla.

The passion also extends to his family, with Kylie now coaching high school sports in Birch Hills.

“She’s leading an excellent program there that made it to regionals in their own category,” Emmerson said. “She’s got goals for them and she’s got kids that are willing to work hard for her and yeah it’s kind of that next generation having commitment and passion and success in sport.”

Emmerson is a former teacher, Superintendent and Director of Education. He said his passion for coaching and working as an educator, came from his parents. Emmerson said that his father coached him in flag football and hockey.

“I saw that modelling of commitment to youth sports,” he said. “My mom was actually heavily involved in the organizing of a figure skating club in North Battleford and I tagged along initially as being there and then put on the skates myself.

“I think of all the time and energy that even my own parents put in. I’ve got two brothers and a sister and we kind of all grew up in the sport environment because of the willingness and time committed by our parents.”

Emmerson played football at the University of Saskatchewan from 1982 until 1986 and was asked by his former coach the late Jim McLachlan and Bob Reed to coach at a spring football camp.

“At the time, I wasn’t necessarily leaning towards education,” Emmerson said. “I thought I would take a different pursuit. But when I saw and experienced the joy of watching these high school kids learn as I coached with those others it was like, maybe I need to change what my career path is going to be. I think the coaching shaped my career path more than my career path to let me coach.”

He said that “Whipper” Billy Watson as he was known was a great mentor.

“I’m getting emotional because these are people who formed me through their willingness to give time and work with raw talent or raw ability and kind of shape it,” Emmerson said. “High expectations with accountability and willing to sacrifice themselves were fundamental to my own philosophy of being involved in coaching in the community.”

When asked what his best memory of his time as a coach Emmerson said that he did not remember the victories.

Emmerson said that the best part is watching players he coaches become adults and continue using the philosophies he taught that hopefully influenced their lives,

“I’ve used that quote for many years. ‘Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence.’ It has been something that, any high school team I coached can, any time I can be talking with my own family, what that means to me,” he said.

Emmerson said it is also about being part of helping these children become good people as they become more polished human beings.

“We develop more than just skills,” he explained. “We’re developing character, hopefully, and we give opportunities to let youth see for themselves what they can become if they put work into it.”

He said it goes back to people on the high school coaching part of his life to people like Mel Mercredi and Griff Pete.

“There’s so many faces that pop out into my head when you ask that question from the high school end of it,” Emmerson said.

He also thinks of his own family and how proud he is of his own children have developed as people.

He’s also grateful he can still coach Special Olympics with his wife.

“It’s a capper,” Emmerson said. “It’s an icing on the cake that I don’t need to be spending time away from her. We can actually do this and benefit from it and contribute together.”

Emmerson recently returned to high school coaching because he was given the opportunity for the last few years to do it at Carlton.

“Even in now mentoring Scott Manson, who’s going to continue with the team, I basically had committed for the three years,” Emmerson said. “I’m officially going to retire here at the end of May, early June, and spend the rest of my winters more with Angie and more with family.

“I’ve got a granddaughter now. Harlow’s the bright star that kind of keeps us all real aligned with what’s truly important. Scott’s going to take over the team and do a great job with it.”

Emmerson said will still be around to help guide Manson from a distance but allow him to create his own identity. Emmerson said he’s excited to fill the mentorship role, and help Manson can create his own legacy.

“I’ve gone back and had the opportunity to be involved, which again is a wonderful kind of full circle opportunity,” he said. “Now knowing my place isn’t going to be there forever and ever and seeing somebody that wants to jump in, the last thing that I’d want to do is be a burden for continued progress and growth with it.”

Emmerson said that he is honoured to be part of such an excellent class in the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame.

“I’ve always thought that what I build and what I’ve built has hopefully been community and character,” he said. “I think this class goes in with lots of contribution to community and unbelievable character, so I’m honoured to be a part.”

The 34th Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet is scheduled for Saturday, May 2 at the Ches Leach Lounge at 7 p.m. For tickets, contact Jody Boulet at pashof@citypa.com