Emilus, Campbell return Roughriders look to rebound Saturday against Lions

After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking to respond on Saturday night.

In Week 7 of the CFL season, the Roughriders (4-1) are set to visit the B.C. Lions (3-3) at B.C. Place (5 p.m., TSN, CTV) in the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

In Week 4, the Green and White beat the visiting Lions 37-18 at Mosaic Stadium. Following a bye week, Saskatchewan lost its first game 24-10 to the Calgary Stampeders last week while the Lions have rattled off two straight victories with wins against Montreal and Edmonton.

“They’re on a great streak right now,” said Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris. “They’re playing well.”

Lineup changes

The Roughriders are getting a big weapon back this week as receiver Samuel Emilus returns to the lineup after suffering a foot injury in Week 2 of the season.

Meanwhile, with returner Mario Alford (hip) and left tackle Daniel Johnson (shoulder) heading to the one-game injured list, two CFL rookies will make their first career starts on Saturday.

Drae McCray, who dazzled for the Riders in the pre-season, will come on to the roster as the primary returner while American Darius Washington, who was signed by the Riders on June 9, will draw the start at left tackle.

Additionally, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell and defensive lineman Caleb Sanders return to the lineup this week while Canadian receiver Tommy Nield makes his season debut.

Defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and receiver D’Sean Mimbs head back to the practice roster while receiver Mitch Picton is on the one-game injured list.

Quarterback battle

The last time these two teams met, Harris was sidelined as he was going through concussion protocol as Jake Maier drew the start for Saskatchewan.

On the other side, the Lions had Jeremiah Masoli in the game as starter Nathan Rourke was sidelined with an injury of his own.

This week, Harris, who threw for 425 yards last week, and Rourke, who is coming off a second straight 300-yard game, are both expected to play, which means both defences will have to be ready for new looks.

“It is a different team,” said Roughriders middle linebacker Jameer Thurman. “Their confidence is up right now on a two-game winning streak, but at the same time, they felt what we did to them last time.

“Those guys are not going to forget. They’re going to want revenge. They’re playing inside the dome and all that other stuff. But they know who we are.

“And, yeah, they’ve got their quarterback back, but that doesn’t change anything as far as us preparing to go against them.

“We’ve got to go out there execute. That’s all that matters.”

Running strong

While the returning quarterbacks will play a big factor in Saturday’s game, each teams rushing attack could also play a big role.

In their last meeting, Roughriders running back A.J. Ouellette had a career game with 139 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries while B.C.’s James Butler had 123 yards and a touchdown of his own.

While Ouellette was limited to nine yards on six carries last week, Butler is coming off a career-high 171 yard performance against Edmonton as he enters this week as CFL’s leading rusher.

“They’ve established quite the heck of a run game,” said Roughriders head coach Corey Mace. “And we saw that firsthand ourselves.

“They’re a dangerous team and they’re coming off of two really good wins.”

Bounce back

Not only are the Lions hoping to avenge their loss a few weeks ago against the Riders, but Saskatchewan is hoping to respond in their own right after losing to Calgary last week.

Each team has had to watch film from both of those games this week, which might make for some extra motivation for both sides.

“It always rubs you the wrong way,” said Mace. “I know they got to watch the tape so I’m certain just kind of how we felt this last week, they probably feel kind of the same way.

“I think it’s going to be another big matchup for both teams … I think everybody knew (the West Division) was going to be tight, and it certainly is. These are all big games.”

