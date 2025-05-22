Emergency Services showcases Values Protection system in Candle Lake

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Welcome Back to the Lake event kicked off today as residents and guests returned to the Resort Village of Candle Lake.

The event included a display from Candle Lake Emergency Services showcasing how they protect the community from wildfires. The devices and techniques are called a Values Protection System. It includes thousands of dollars worth of equipment purchased over the past year.

“We have been planning this now since about last month,” said Jim Arnold, Fire Chief, Candle Lake Emergency Services. “We want to show the citizens what has been going on, the strength of the protection systems that we’ve purchased over the last year.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog greet children during the Candle Lake Emergency Services display on Values Protection at Welcome Back to the Lake on Saturday at the Candle Lake Community Grounds.

Arnold said the community spent around $57,000 last year improving their wildfire fighting capabilities, and plans to spend another $50,000 in the year ahead.

The Candle Lake Emergency Services fire chief went further to explain how the Values Protection works and why the Emergency service has invested so much money into the project.

“Values Protection is where we put sprinklers on people’s houses or in the front yards or back yards—wherever we feel the fire is going to infiltrate,” Arnold said. “We try to increase the humidity in the air and keep things wet. As we all know, when things are wet they don’t burn.”

Arnold said the concept of Values Protection has been around for a long time. He opted to bring it to Candle Lake when he became fire chief in 2022 after working as a firefighter in Saskatoon.

“All we are trying to do is make sure that Candle Lake is as protected as it can be with taxpayers’ dollars,” he said.

With the support of Resort Village Council, the Service has purchased 12 new wildland pumps, 6,000 feet of forestry hose, and various other value protection equipment. The Service also participated in Values Protection training with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), who works with communities, municipalities, and Indigenous groups to prepare for and respond to emergencies. Lakeland Coop and the Garden River Fire Departments also participated in the training. The Service is also participating in the SPSA Fuel Management Program.

Candle Lake saw plenty of visitors over the weekend, although the community was on a pre-evacuation alert due to wildfires burning east and northeast of the community. Arnold said they just wanted to make sure people has their gas tanks full and valuables taken care so they could leave quickly if needed.

“All the stuff is so if we have to put on an evacuation, they can do that on a moment’s notice,” he said.

Arnold said he gets updated on the fire situation every evening at 9 p.m. He said that’s helped give the resort village some insight as they plan.

“Our goal is to be fully prepared to protect the Resort Village subdivisions and our neighbours if threatened by wildfire,” he said.

The Service is also placing a strong focus on the FireSmart Program this season, whereby residents can take steps to reduce the risk of wildfire in ignition zones within thirty meters of their property. Three Resort Village neighbourhoods are actively participating in the Program.

Property owners are also being encouraged to register for a potential evacuation using the SPSA Saskatchewan Evacuation app.



“By being prepared, and by reducing fuel sources around our properties, we can improve the overall resilience of our community to a wildfire event,” Arnold said in a press release. “Candle Lake Emergency Services reminds all residents and visitors to Candle Lake that big fires start small – it is everyone’s responsibility to be FireSmart.”

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald