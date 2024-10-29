Emergency services on scene following school bus accident southwest of Tisdale

Emergency services are on the scene after a school bus accident that occurred roughly 22 km southwest of Tisdale.

Tisdale RCMP say the bus was carrying children at the time of the accident, but they have not been able to confirm their ages or how many were on the bus. Some children are receiving treatment for various injuries, but RCMP do not have further details. The bus is currently upright in the ditch.

The adult driver of the school bus sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred at around 3:44 p.m. on Cot. 28 near the intersection of Township Road 424 and Range Road 2160. The fire department and local EMS have responded.

RCMP have closed the road between Range Roads 2160 and 2155 indefinitely. Detours are in place, but motorists should expect delays.

The RCMP do not expect there will be further updates this evening.