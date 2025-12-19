Emergency Measures Organization established for RM of Corman Park

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

In the event of a major calamity like an ice storm or a huge wildfire, the RM of Corman Park has now established an Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) that will be responsible for co-ordinating the municipality’s mitigation, response and recovery efforts.

During their November 25 meeting, RM councillors passed all three readings on Bylaw 48-25, the Emergency Planning and Response Bylaw.

As explained by health and safety co-ordinator David Bryden, an EMO is a group of RM staff and volunteers/representatives from relevant agencies.

“Essentially, this organization is there to assist first responders and … aid members of the public in an emergency event,” he said, adding that it was important to note the EMO is not itself a first responder organization.

The bylaw also establishes an Emergency Executive Committee (EEC) comprised of the reeve and two members of council.

The power to make a state of emergency declaration rests solely with the EEC, though it also liaises with and acts as an advisor to the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) during a state of emergency.

Bryden said the EEC also arranges for funding to be made available to the RM above and beyond what is currently available so that the municipality can mount a proper response to an emergency.

Finally, the committee acts as a primary point of contact for all public inquiries and provides public briefings as needed.

“Council is really the face of the RM and we would really like it if council can be the face (during a state of emergency) and provide those briefings to the public should the need arise,” Bryden said.

The bylaw also allows for the appointment of an Emergency Measures Co-ordinator, which will be appointed by council based on a recommendation from the CAO.

Next, the bylaw describes the Emergency Measures Planning Committee, which will be headed by the Emergency Measures Co-ordinator, the CAO and other individuals deemed necessary by the CAO.

Bryden noted this planning committee is already an existing body, but this bylaw more clearly defines its roles and duties, including the development of a municipal emergency plan.

Finally, the bylaw outlines how an emergency declaration can be terminated and describes some of the powers and duties of the CAO upon the start of or renewal of a local emergency declaration.

Division 1 Councillor John Germs asked Bryden if he could provide an example of when the RM would need to bring in the province for assistance with an emergency and get billed for it.

In response, Bryden described a scenario involving a fire near Casa Rio where the RM would need to evacuate a large number of people in the space of, say, half an hour to an hour.

Evacuees would need food, transportation and places to stay, which the RM would find difficult to arrange quickly. However, the province could quickly provide those resources at a cost.

“The goal will always be to get our plan to a place where we would not need assistance from the province in the majority of (emergency) scenarios,” Bryden said.