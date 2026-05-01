Emergency crews on scene of ‘serious single motor vehicle collision’ north of La Ronge

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious collision on Hwy 102 north of La Ronge.

The La Ronge Regional Fire Department described the incident as “a serious single motor vehicle collision” in an update posted to Facebook at 7:27 a.m. The collision occurred just north of La Ronge. Emergency crews have shut down roughly 5 kms of highway north of the airport, according to the update.

The Fire Department made another post at 9:02 a.m. requesting that administrators take down photos of the accident scene that were shared on local community Facebook groups.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to a La Ronge RCMP release. Drivers should expect delays in the area as the highway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.