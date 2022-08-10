Elks Fair returns after three-year hiatus

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

The La Ronge Elks Club offered their three-day fair in La Ronge July 22, 23 and 24 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Fair included the usual rides, games of chance, Bingo, and a wide range of food options.

While there was some traditional rain, fairgoers appetites didn’t seem at all dampened as evidenced by the large crowds and lineups at most of the events throughout the three days, whether it be rides, food, games or just to visit and meet one another after so many years.

Car parks were filled to capacity, even with the enlarged parking spaces on the grounds.

Another highlight of the Fair – a Slo-Pitch Tournament, with games running throughout the three-days of the Fair.

Rides were provided by Canuk Amusements, which included some slower ones for the younger children all the way to some pretty scary looking experiences for those less faint of heart.

And throughout it all there were opportunities to visit with people one hadn’t seen in a long time, due to the restrictions of the Pandemic, giving the Fair expanded opportunities for fun and relaxation.