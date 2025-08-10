Elks Fair a success

Amusements for everyone at Elks Fair

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

The La Ronge Elks club pulled it off again – a successful fair.

After much consideration following the 2024 Elks Fair where there were several bear spray incidents, the Elks club decided providing the 2025 Elks fair was important.

They had extra security, which was still noticeable at the entry of the of the grounds, but the fair brought a relief and enjoyment amidst a spring and summer filled with tensions brought on by months of wildfire activity and constant smoke.

Some restrictions were set up and well advertise to begin prior to the Fair, which opened Friday, July 18.

Canuck Amusements provided the midway again that was enjoyed particularly by many children.

The Fair involved community group such as the Youth Travel Club providing cleaning of the camp ground throughout the Fair.

The La Ronge Seniors Club held bingo throughout the fair as entertainment and there were many options to purchase food and mementos. Another highlight was the Talent Show provided by Jude and Fran Ratt.

Sports fans also had a chance to enjoy the ball tournament.

There was something for everyone at the 2024 La Ronge Elks fair.

The Elks offered high praise and appreciation for firefighters working to keep communities safe.