Eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose expanded

Saskatchewan expanded fourth dose eligibility on Tuesday, meaning residents ages 50 and older can get their second booster dose effective immediately.

The fourth dose is recommended for residents who received their third dose at least four months ago.

Previously, the fourth dose was limited to individuals over 70 or those 50 years and older living in First Nations and Métis communities or in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. This is in addition to all residents of long term and personal care homes, and those with designated health conditions who have been eligible for fourth doses since February.

Immunity is shown to wane over time and the provision of booster doses is demonstrated to provide significantly increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and at participating pharmacies throughout the province.

To book a COVID-19 immunization, visit Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19 or call 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).

All Saskatchewan residents age five and older are eligible to be fully vaccinated and residents age 12 and older are eligible for a third dose (first booster) four months following their second dose. For more information on third and fourth dose eligibility, see Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.