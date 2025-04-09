‘Electro-shock’: Could Trump tariffs energize ambitions for a trans-Canada power grid?

Darius Snieckus

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Canada’s National Observer

Canada’s deepening trade war with the U.S. has energized thinking about a national electricity supergrid to bolster energy security with a clean power alternative to new oil and gas pipelines that would be much faster to build at a time when climate action is faltering.

Governments and industry have debated the economic and environmental virtues – and technological viability – of a trans-Canada electricity grid for decades. But the idea stalled because exporting energy to power-hungry U.S. customers has historically been more lucrative than selling to domestic markets, with US$3.2 billion worth of electricity flowing south in 2023.

Now, as U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly threatens to annex Canada, there are growing calls to accelerate planning for a nationwide grid that capitalizes on the country’s clean energy and hydropower resources.

“The idea of a Canadian east-west grid has been out there for a long time, but I think now is definitely a good time to think about it afresh for the energy transition,” said Roger Rosenqvist, a senior executive at Hitachi Energy, the world’s largest power technology company, which has been involved in major grid projects around the globe.

Building a national electricity grid would reinforce Canada’s energy independence and economy by freeing the country from its decades-long over-reliance on U.S. power markets. It would also underpin climate action strategies to build scores of renewable-energy projects to meet an expected surge in demand for cleaner energy in each province and territory.

“It would provide energy security, pull the provinces together literally and politically, and create an optimized future-proofed power transmission system from coast to coast,” said Rosenqvist.

Balkanized provincial grids

Today, most Canadian homes, industry and businesses get their power from 13 separate provincial and territorial electricity networks.

But these grids — designed to supply local markets rather than operate in a nationwide energy system — could be wired together with a coast-to-coast high voltage direct current (HVDC) line in under five years.

That’s less than half the time it would take to build a similar oil and gas transport infrastructure. Plus, it could be done at a price far below the recently completed $34 billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion.

A Canada-wide power “backbone”, according to a study by the David Suzuki Foundation, could be laid for roughly the same price as the canceled $24 billion Energy East bitumen pipeline – a project some analysts have estimated could have doubled in cost during construction due to inflation and higher interest rates on operating capital.

Building a national HVDC line at a price under $30 billion would “certainly be feasible,” said Rosenqvist, Hitachi’s vice president of HVDC business development.

HVDC is not a new technology: numerous lines have been built in China over the past 30 years and more recently in Europe and the Americas.

Its main advantage is a 40 per cent lower power loss over long distances compared to high-voltage alternating current, dramatically improving the economics of a trans-Canada line that needs 140-190 gigawatts of additional clean electricity capacity to meet projected demand by 2050.

“If you want to connect Canada west to east economically, the only feasible option is HVDC,” he said.

Five years a “reasonable timeframe”

Big HVDC projects are built around industrial towers and cables that are mature technologies, said Mikael Dahlgren, a senior project lead engineer at Hitachi Energy, which is delivering converter stations for the giant US$6 billion Champlain Hudson Power Express HVDC line being built to link Quebec and New York state.

“It doesn’t take that long to build long-distance transmission lines — and, of course, each province could build its part of the line in parallel with its own crew to speed it up. In this case, five years seems a reasonable timeframe,” he said.

Even if more than one national line was needed to cope with future power demand, the extra cost “should not be a deterrent,” he added, noting HVDC transmission links built between Scandinavia, the U.K. and Europe have recouped their capital investment within two to three years.

The investment payback could be high. Various studies show that under $2 billion in federal investment for interprovincial grids could immediately trigger triple that amount in private financing for nationwide transmission, plus 50 times more in capital spending on building renewable power plants over the next decade.

The Liberal government’s Clean Electricity Strategy — published last December before U.S. tariffs were imposed on Canada — said a “thriving, low-carbon economy” depended on “building tomorrow’s grids at the pace and scale needed to drive clean growth, strengthen our competitiveness, and attract more major investments.”

Launching the federal election on Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said his party would “unlock major infrastructure projects and get them moving rapidly”. The project list included clean power trunk lines, but Carney also left the door open to “conventional energy” pipelines too.

The Conservatives have not formally espoused a plan for a country-wide energy corridor since 2019, when Andrew Scheer was leading the party. A request by Canada’s National Observer for an update on its current strategy was not answered.

Canada’s Green Party argues a national clean power corridor would fix two decades of bad Liberal and Conservative policies “that have led to our provincial grids being much better connected to the U.S. than to each other.”

“This crisis we are currently facing is in many ways the result of a failure of imagination and planning by successive governments to build an energy grid of the future,” said Green Party deputy leader Jonathan Pedneault.

“We have instead been locked into a dependency on U.S. markets and in turn into situations like nationalizing the Trans Mountain pipeline — which was supposed to be a few billion dollars and came into operation having cost almost $35 billion.”

Federal minister of natural resources Jonathan Wilkinson’s recent call for a discussion on how to make Canada more resilient to U.S. trade shocks — including the construction of additional oil and gas pipelines — was “archaic, short-sighted, and economically reckless,” Pedneault said.

The Greens have said the government should invest in “true energy independence” by developing a nationwide clean power grid, “instead of doubling down on outdated, polluting oil and gas transport infrastructure.”

A renewables-powered national HDVC grid has plenty going for it. The price-tag is low for a “nation-building” industrial project – compared, for instance, with the $52 billion Ottawa earmarked for tax breaks and other incentives for auto and battery makers in a troubled bid to build a Canadian EV supply chain.

Once online, a nationwide grid would reorient Canada’s electricity flow from north-south to west-east to bolster energy sovereignty. Provincial grids could plug in and be balanced by power supply from across the country, time-zone to time-zone, preventing black-outs and backing-up local and regional networks.

“This would be not only good for our climate action targets but also for Canadian-owned industry — including the aluminum and steel being tariffed by Trump — and, of course, good for the next generations of Canadians, from Vancouver, B.C. to St. John’s, Newfoundland,” said Pedneault.

Comparing costs between new pipelines and a clean power grid “misses the point”, he argues. Continued investment in fossil fuel infrastructure will worsen the impacts from climate-driven extreme weather that cost Canadians a record $8 billion in insured damages in 2024.

“Canada has everything it needs to be a global clean energy superpower except the national transmission infrastructure,” he said. “The past is oil. The past is reliance on the U.S. We think it is time that we start banking on the future, on ourselves and our resources. Let’s invest in that.”

The ‘electro-shock’ Canada needs

The energy transition has galvanized governments and industry to think about the shape of the national grid 50 years from now, said Frédéric Côté, general manager of Nergica, a research consultancy in Quebec. But he believes the economic upheaval caused by the U.S.-Canada trade turmoil might be a “crisis-into-opportunity” moment.

“This feels like the electro-shock we need to start navigating all the different forces at work today,” he said.

“We need much more transmission infrastructure to support rapidly growing power demand across our country, to take advantage of the great potential we have to bring wind and other renewable energy into our system in an integrated way,” he said.

Côté sees a coast-to-coast clean power network with stations in each province that could inject or draw down power as needed to support their generation levels.

Canada will need to move faster than past mega-projects if it is to build a national supergrid, said Zach Parston, a partner in the global infrastructure advisory division of consultancy KPMG.

“We have to act with urgency and intent,” he said, pointing to how Germany passed legislation to quickly build several LNG terminals after losing Russian gas supplies following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“We can’t control U.S. trade policy, but we can take steps to support our economy.” KPMG’s Zach Parston

A national clean power grid would be an immense undertaking, he said, but also could usher in sizable benefits and opportunities at this point in Canada’s history.

“We can’t control U.S. trade policy, but we can take steps to support our economy. We will have to think differently and act differently if we are going to seize the moment that changes in our macroeconomic environment have created for us,” Parston said.

Francis Bradley, CEO of Electricity Canada, an industry advocacy body, said there are clear advantages in removing regional barriers and promoting cross-country power transmission. But project impact reviews and permitting processes remain a serious challenge.

“There are a multitude of regulatory authorities that come into play, each of which needs to be satisfied for a project to move forward,” he said.

Nevertheless, he sees a “much greater openness in provincial capitals and indeed Ottawa” to move quickly with industry on a national clean energy grid.

“Electrification is where we as a country are going — where the world is going — and it is only a question of how fast the transition happens,” he said.

In 2014, the Canadian Academy of Engineering produced a report that concluded: “Energy may be Canada’s last chance to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage, something we have not succeeded in building in other key sectors of the economy. The national will and leadership that built our railways, pipelines, and the St. Lawrence Seaway is urgently needed for the Canadian electric power sector.”

KPMG’s Parston believes circumstances a decade on are making a virtue of this necessity. “What a way to rally Canadians together in the face of adversity, to show to the U.S. and the world what we as a country can do. Imagine the positive impact — beyond the economics and the energy security — on our culture and national unity.”

