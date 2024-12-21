Prince Albert resident continues Christmas scarf tradition

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

For the past seven years, Prince Albert resident Eleanor George and her friend Arlene Kennedy have spent the year knitting and donating scarves for vulnerable residents.

On Friday, George continued that tradition, presenting another 12 months of work to Mayor Bill Powalinsky and Coun. Daniel Brown, who will oversee distribution.

“It’s fun, (and) I enjoy doing it,” George said. “I do this all year. I sit and watch TV, and I can’t do that. I’ve always got a crochet or book in my hand.”

George created 52 scarves this year, while Kennedy finished 32. When combined with leftovers they had in storage, the duo had 170 scarves, and afghan, and two pairs of slippers to donate. She was inspired to do this because she saw vulnerable residents who needed to be covered to keep warm.

“It’s cold outside,” she said. “When you drive—even I, who drive so seldom—(you) see it when I’m out. “This has been seven years,” she added. “The first year I gave them money but after that I have been making them and Arlene has been helping me.” Newly elected Prince Albert mayor Bill Powalinsky and Coun. Daniel Brown were on hand to receive the donation. Powalinsky said the donation was heart-warming.

“Eleanor and her friend Arlene are proof positive that each one of us can make a difference,” he said. “Especially this year, it’s very important for us to look in our community and in our hearts to see where and how we can make a difference in our community.”

Powalinsky said the scarves will be dropped off at various locations including the PAGC Urban Centre, the YWCA’s Stepping Stones Shelter, the Prince Albert Indian Metis Friendship Centre, and the PA Metis Women Association. Those organizations will hand the scarves out as needed.

“I really feel Eleanor’s example is one that we can all rally behind” Powalinsky said. “If everybody could contribute or do their part I think we’d be a long way towards alleviating a lot of our social issues.” –with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald