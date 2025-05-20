Elder Liz Settee to leave Saskatchewan Rivers in formal capacity next year

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education held their Spring Pipe Ceremony at King George Public School on May 12.

Following the ceremony led by Elder Suzy Bear the board met with the Elder’s Council and took time to honour Elder Liz Settee who will no longer be in a formal capacity with the division next school year after 15 years.

Settee has worked with the division helping to guide and set direction in uplifting Indigenous Education as well as bringing Indigenous teaching to schools in the division.

“She is kind, gentle, knowledgeable and holds high expectations when she supports and guides people along their journey,” Sask Rivers Director of Education Neil Finch said.

Finch said that Settee brought a lot to the division and will be missed by many including students, staff and families.

“When she first started there would have been kindergarten students who have now graduated,” Finch said. “The student (body) that she’s worked with has already been turned over once, and so she’s worked with approximately 19,000 to 20,000 students in some way, directly or indirectly over that time frame.”

Following the ceremony, the Board met with the Elders Council and the group remarked at how the number of students participating in pipe ceremonies is growing as well as the comfort level of the participants.

In a press release, the board thanked Settee for all the ways she has changed and improved SRPSD over the last 15 years.

Cree Language transportation coming to Sask Rivers

During their meeting on May 12, the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division announced that the division has arranged for a city bus route to provide transportation for students from anywhere within the City of Prince Albert to attend the Cree Language Program at

John Diefenbaker Public School.

“What will happen next year, starting in the fall, is that we offer transportation citywide for those enrolled in our Cree language program at John Diefenbaker, but recognising that we only have so much capacity enrolment wise,” director of education Neil Finch said.

“(The) first priority will be John Diefenbaker area students and then second priority will be students that are outside of that attendance area.”

Administration has been directed to establish criteria to ensure that enrolment does not exceed the program’s maximum capacity.

Finch added that the new transportation route shows how successful the Cree Language Program has become.

“Enrolment has done fairly well already just within the students here and those that have transported their students to John Diefenbaker, but it will definitely help families that are outside of the attendance area to have transportation within the city,” Finch said.

In a press release the Board said it was pleased to offer this service and look forward to the benefits of it in the future.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca