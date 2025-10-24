Eight seconds, two days: PBR Canada Cup series takes a ride through Saskatoon

Darren Zary

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Two nights of eight-second rides.

PBR Canada’s Elite Cup Series returns to Saskatoon on Friday and Saturday night (7 p.m., SaskTel Centre) as one of the final three events before the PBR Canada champion will be crowned.

The race for that coveted title, along with a $100,000 prize bonus, is more competitive than ever with crucial national points on the line.

Among the championship contenders is current points leader and two-time PBR Canada champion Dakota Buttar from Eatonia, Sask., along with two-time PBR Canada champion Cody Coverchuk from Meadow Lake and three-time PBR champ Aaron Roy from Yellow Grass.

The Saskatchewan trio make up three of only four multi-time PBR Canada champions in the record books.

Coverchuk is currently No. 7 in Canada, having earned an event win in addition to nine top-10 finishes, despite having part of his season derailed due to injury. He won his first PBR championship in Saskatoon in 2018.



Buttar currently holds the No. 1 rank, and hopes to tie Roy for most national titles won by one rider in PBR history with three. Buttar’s potentially historic season has included three Cup Series wins.

Roy is currently ranked No. 9 in Canada.

Other riders of note include two-time and reigning title holder Nick Tetz, who will compete for just the second time since returning to competition after breaking his femur this past March while competing in the United States. Tetz, from Calgary, is ranked No. 18 in Canada as he chases crucial points to earn a berth to November’s PBR Canada finals.

PBR Canada’s Cup Series — which set tour attendance records in nine cities in 2024 — features Canada’s best riders alongside some of PBR’s top international cowboys.

When the Cup Series stopped in Saskatoon a year ago, Texas teenage phenom John Crimber clinched his repeat Saskatoon Classic victory with a 90-point ride.

Other past PBR Canada Cup Series event winners in Saskatoon are: Lonnie West (2022); Jordan Hansen (2021); Daylon Swearingen (2019); Cody Coverchuk (2018); Zane Lambert (2017, 2016); Edgard Durazo (2017); Brady Oleson (2015); Aaron Roy (2014, 2009); Rosendo Ramirez (2014); Scott Schiffner (2013); Ty Pozzobon (2012); Dusty Ephrom (2011); Harve Stewart (2011); and Mike Lee (2010).

