Edwards students earn top honours at national conference

University of Saskatchewan

Submitted

SASKATOON – The Edwards Business Students’ Society (EBSS) at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) has been named the Most Outstanding Business Student Association (BSA) in Canada, receiving top honours at the Canadian Association of Business Students (CABS) annual conference.

“The BSA Award means so much to the EBSS,” said Grace Kiefer, incoming EBSS president and fourth-year accounting student. “Every student volunteer on the EBSS is trying to become better business professionals and improve the student experience for their peers. Being named the top Business Student Association in Canada affirms the work we have done and encourages us to continue to further enrich the student life in Edwards. We are pleased with the direction we are headed and excited for the future.”

Additionally, the Indigenous Business Students’ Society (IBSS), a subsidiary of EBSS, was honoured with the Subsidiary Club of the Year award for its outstanding leadership and impact on student engagement, distinguishing itself among student-led clubs across Canada.

“Being named Subsidiary Club of the Year was an unforgettable milestone for both myself and the entire IBSS team,” said Marissa Pilat, outgoing IBSS headperson and fourth-year marketing student. “This recognition not only validates the work we’ve done to create a welcoming, inclusive, and empowering space for Indigenous students on campus, but it also celebrates the passion and dedication of our team. As one of the headpeople, I’m deeply honoured to be part of such a meaningful organization. This award is a powerful acknowledgment of the years of commitment and community-building that have brought us to where we are today.”

Hosted annually, the CABS Roundtable conference celebrates excellence in student leadership, events, and initiatives across Canada. CABS is a national non-profit organization representing more than 70,000 business students from 26 post-secondary institutions and is dedicated to fostering professional and personal growth.

During this year’s conference in Kelowna, B.C., EBSS was named a finalist in seven of eight eligible award categories, a remarkable accomplishment that reflects the strong leadership and dedication of its student council.

With more than 70 student volunteers, the EBSS plays a pivotal role in shaping campus culture through events, advocacy, and peer support. These national awards highlight both the leadership of the executive and the collective efforts of the entire council to enhance the student experience at Edwards.

“We are thrilled that the Edwards Business Students’ Society and the Indigenous Business Students’ Society have been recognized on the national stage,” said Dr. Marjorie Delbaere (PhD), acting dean of the Edwards School of Business at USask. “These awards celebrate the excellence of our students, who are not only driven and community-minded, but also embody our mission of developing socially conscious business professionals the world needs.”