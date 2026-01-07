Economic development in Shaunavon set to ‘evolve’

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Shaunavon’s new Economic Development Officer has been working since July 2025, connecting people to create a positive economic impact for the community.

Mary Scott has lived in the community for nearly five years, in the province for more than 15 years, and brings diverse experience and a love for Saskatchewan and rural life to her role. She indicated that her focus in 2025 was fulfillment of the Town of Shaunavon’s Economic Development Committee’s (EDC) strategic plan which included structuring and providing opportunities that help fulfill their mission. The EDC is currently working on redrafting their strategic plan with input from various stakeholders and survey results from the past few years. Town of Shaunavon Councillor Pamela Bahnuick chairs that committee. The Town of Shaunavon Economic Development Committee was also recently rebranded as Thrive in Shaunavon Economic Development and Innovation.

Scott describes what she is most proud of during her first six months on the job, saying, “It’s the energy coming from people and their excitement to do things that will make a meaningful difference in our community. If you help build up the people, that will build up the economy. People are the ones who create businesses, have innovative ideas, and do the hard work every day. Providing systems and opportunities for them to succeed helps provide the community an opportunity to succeed.”

There are several new initiatives that Scott is leading in 2026 that will provide those systems and opportunities.

Opportunities Showcase was first held in September to provide a chance for individuals, businesses and organizations in Shaunavon and surrounding region to highlight their incredible richness of offerings and opportunities, including potential employment openings. The second Opportunities Showcase will be held in April. Scott says, “We’ve taken on new partners for that project and will have the continued involvement of the Conseil économique et coopératif de la Saskatchewan (CÉCS), an organization that is responsible for the economic development of francophone business and culture in communities within the province.”

‘Evolve’ is a new series of professional development opportunities offered in partnership with the Shaunavon and District Chamber of Commerce. The first presenter will be Brad Mahon, CEO of Great Plains College. His presentation, “Leadership is Personal,” is based on his book by the same name. This inaugural Evolve presentation will be offered on January 29, free to anyone interested. March’s Evolve presentation will be linked with the Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Scott says that some of the current gaps for economic development include access to education and opportunities for trade and technology professions particularly in rural centres. She says, “Providing education at a more local level to keep youth in our region by providing them opportunities, while filling employment gaps for local businesses is so important.”

Some of the connections being made to that end include Careers, an Alberta-based industry-led foundation that brings together industry, schools, government, and communities to guide youth into successful career paths. There are also connections and conversations taking place with Great Plains College. The Southeast Tech Hub based in Estevan is another initiative being explored for partnership or modelling regarding opportunities to stimulate technology and technological education and innovation in our area. Gord More, a founding member of the Hub, will be the February Evolve presenter of “Creating the Future: Sask Innovation & Tech.”

Foundations is another program kicking off in 2026 and will provide education on resume writing, job interviews, and how to connect with employers to proactively stimulate the workforce and employer engagement. Empowering Women: In Business & In Life is a new series that will focus on bringing awareness to the opportunities and barriers for women in the workplace. Scott is passionate about this area saying, “Hearing and knowing each other’s stories is so important. The stigma around women’s roles and women’s health can be barriers to pursuing employment opportunities. The economic impact can be significant both for the workplace and personally. I’m not here to solve things but we can bring recognition to the issues and hopefully improve the quality of life of women in the workplace for themselves, their families, employers and the economy.” Tentative presentations for February and March include ‘Women’s Health in the Workplace…Starting the Conversation’ and ‘International Women’s Day with Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan.’

The Town received funding from CanExport to create a video series to promote the area’s foreign direct investment opportunities to an international audience and the final version is expected for release in the near future.

The Southwest Saskatchewan Tourism Development & Investment Attraction Hub is a regional collaboration initiative based at the Saskatchewan Southwest Visitor Centre, located just off the Trans-Canada Highway north of Maple Creek. The SW Sask Hub focuses on advancing tourism development, supporting business growth, and attracting investment to the Southwest region. Shaunavon is one of several communities in the southwest proud to be participating in the initiative.

“Working with other communities is crucial. We must think more globally to make things happen and to make things work,” says Scott. “A fundamental aspect of economics is that resources are limited: time, money, energy. By being able to work together, we can accomplish a lot more.”

Scott says her favourite part of her new role has been the people. “I love being able to support people in accomplishing their goals and seeing them light up when something works. I can’t change the world, but I can change my little corner, so if I can be there helping even one person doing what they want to do, I want to be there.” Scott says she sees her role as being a conduit to helping people make things happen, and to connect people to one another. She adds, “My personal work plan for 2026 includes continuing to contact businesses to find out how I can support them. We have over 100 businesses and I intend to make a touch point with each one over the coming year. We hope that more people come to the Opportunities Showcase and take advantage of the Evolve events. All of these provide an opportunity to connect with what is going on with economic development in the town and region, but they also provide an opportunity to connect with other business owners.”

Scott says, “With the launch of Evolve, Foundations, Women in Business and the continuation of Opportunities Showcase in 2026, my hope is to see people connecting in meaningful ways and making exciting things happen.”

Details on any of the upcoming events along with potential funding and grant opportunities can be found on the Town of Shaunavon’s website at: https://www.shaunavon.com/business/