Ecole Valois students temporarily evacuate following reports of a bomb at the school Friday afternoon

Students at Ecole Valois School in Prince Albert were temporarily evacuated Friday afternoon following reports of a bomb being in the school.

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) was called to the school at around 1:30 p.m. following reports of a bomb. Students had already evacuated by the time officers arrived.

According to a PAPS press release, police found no explosive devices inside or outside the school. Specially trained officers then conducted a comprehensive secondary search, and again found no explosive device.

PAPS has identified and located at least one suspect in relation to the incident, but are continuing to investigate. In the press release, the police said there was no risk to public safety.

PAPS put traffic restrictions in place on the 400 Block of 10th Street East and asked the public to avoid the area Friday afternoon. The school has been declared safe and traffic restrictions have been lifted.