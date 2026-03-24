Ecole Valois Students raises funds for Plates of Hope

Grade 3 students in Ecole Valois decided to make history by joining their hands in raising funds for Plates of Hope, a charitable fundraising event that supports the daily feeding program of the Salvation Army.

The students were able to raise $1,000 to support the work being done by the Salvation Army. They presented the cheque to The Salvation Army at their school on Friday, March 20.

“To have students get involve is great because we are teaching them at a young age that community is important,” said Major Ed Dean who ministers in Prince Albert with his wife Major Charlotte Dean.

“Picking up this challenge to help The Salvation Army put a meal on somebody’s table, it’s only $5 we may think, but to them it’s a great joy that they have help the community. To us its a great joy to receive a gift such as this from them learning at a young what the impact it has on them.”

Dean added that this particular donation is special because its coming from the little ones.

“We thank the students, the staff and management of the school for their support,” he said.

The donation for the Plates of Hope continues until March 31. Donors are encouraged to log on to the Plates of Hope on the Salvation Army website and make their donations.

“One of the things that the Plate of Hope has done is to bring together a community, (and a) wonderful team of volunteers,” Dean said. “Duane here is one of our volunteers that was part of the initiative of getting the schools involved and Ecole Valois picked it up. Its an exciting thing to be with the students today.”

The challenge to join the fundraiser was thrown to all the schools but Ecole is the first school that picked it up. For being part of the contest, they won boxes of pizza, which were presented by the Salvation Army Team.

Dean said operating from the temporary warming centre is challenging but they’re taking it one day at a time.

“We have add some wonderful community support since the fire,” he said. “The whole community has come together in some sort of way to offer their support.

“The plates of hope was for the feeding program but families and foundations have stepped in to signify their readiness to support. The Malcom Jenkins Foundation, the PAGC, the Northern Light Casino and others have all said we want to help.”

The warming centre will close officially on the April 3, but the feeding program will continue still at the Union Centre everyday.

“The Salvation Army has been in this community for a long time, 134 years,” Dean said. “We came here in 1892 to this community and we are still here serving people, caring for people.What the kids have done today is the greatest form of care. When you see little ones take up the challenge to care for somebody else. We have taught them great values in challenging them in this way.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca