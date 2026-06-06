ECCC scales back weather radar researchers

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Weather radar technology is vital in meteorology, offering real-time data that aids forecasters in predicting atmospheric conditions. As extreme weather events increase due to climate change, the significance of weather radar extends beyond mere forecasting. It plays an essential role in public safety by enabling timely advisory systems and the issuance of severe weather warnings to communities at risk, allowing them to prepare for possible adverse conditions.

Weather radar technology is increasingly vital due to unpredictable weather. In September 2023, the Meteorological Service of Canada announced a $180 million upgrade to enhance its radar network for improved safety and preparedness. However, Environment and Climate Change Canada disbanded the team behind this upgrade and discontinued the Weatheradio network after 50 years, along with Hello Weather, which provided toll-free forecasts since 2021. These services, crucial for issuing storm warnings, were especially beneficial in remote areas with limited cell service, serving boaters, campers, and farmers.

The replacement of the old C-band systems, which had been used since just after World War II, with new S-Band radars was completed in 2025. These newer, S-band radars can “see” further and are much better at distinguishing features within the storms, like rotation and the size of hail, and so much more. However, while the hardware of the network is complete, the internal systems are not utilizing its full capabilities yet. “It’s a radar system that’s working at a basic level, but certainly isn’t giving us what that radar system could,” claims Head of the Canadian Severe Storms Laboratory at Western University, Dr. David Sills. (https://www.msn.com/en-ca/weather/topstories/could-federal-budget-cuts-put-canadians-safety-at-risk/ar-AA23PT8K)

Ongoing research to improve radar technology is essential for detecting and tracking severe weather events like tornadoes, hail, and flash floods. This research helps develop advanced algorithms that enhance warnings and reduce fatalities, injuries, and property damage, ultimately boosting community resilience against climate change.

Major cuts to the agency aim to reduce the budget for Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) by approximately $1.3 billion, resulting in a cut of 800 positions by 2030. ECCC decided to immediately disband the High Impact Weather Research, the team that deals with the weather radar’s software and upgrades. (www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/corporate/transparency/priorities-management/departmental-plans/2027-2027.html)

In an interview with Mark Robinson, a storm chaser with the Weather Network, Sills explained why he sees eliminating the high-impact research team shortly after the installation and upgrade to the country’s new $180 million radar system as short-sighted. “The radar team has been small since the new radars went in, and now it’s not there at all … and if the team doesn’t come back, we’re stuck at where we are now.”

Radar is a crucial tool for tracking storms. Storm chasers use it to identify storm cells, track movement, measure intensity, and detect rotation. Real-time Doppler radar and atmospheric readings help with positioning decisions, impacting operational safety and data quality. “Investing in radars that are resilient and contemporary is not just a necessity, it’s a cornerstone in keeping Canadians safe,” Adam van Koeverden, then Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said of the completion of the upgrade of the radar system. (https://www.renewcanada.net/canada-completes-33-state-of-the-art-radar-modernization-projects-across-canada/)

Adam Skinner, the founder and director of Instant Weather, told The Globe and Mail he is worried that without a team to update and test the radars, it will be hard to make improvements. He called it “very frustrating” to have some of the “world-leading experts in radar research” shuffled into different positions within ECCC. “It’s like buying a Ferrari and then just firing your mechanic,” he said. (https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-environment-canada-disbands-radar-research-team-amid-cuts-to-weather/)

ECCC also states that they “remain committed to maintaining a modern, high-quality weather service for people in Canada by working closely with leading Canadian research institutions to support innovation and meet its science needs.”

Sills noted that while the department will maintain staff for radar maintenance, it will not have a dedicated team to advance radar technology. This decision could hinder enhancements to network capabilities and research essential for severe weather forecasting amid climate change. He expressed concern over the reduction in resources for scientific advancements and its implications for Canada’s weather radar system.

“After careful consideration, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has delayed the implementation of targeted severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings (also referred to as Convective Alert Modernization), which was originally scheduled for June 2026.”

This latest announcement, seen by Northern Plains Weather, an American-based forecaster, on May 26, was shared on Facebook, while a search on the ECCC website shows no news of this. ECCC currently uses fixed-area warnings, which can lead to over-warning for regions that are not actually in danger. For example, a fixed-area warning might include Wakaw, Rosthern, the RMs of Fish Creek and Rosthern and the City of Saskatoon when a storm cell is moving in from the west, but is tracking from Warman to Aberdeen. A storm-based warning system (convective alert) targets only areas directly in the storm’s path, providing more precise and relevant alerts while avoiding unnecessary warnings for communities that are clearly outside the threat zone.